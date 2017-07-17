Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Second Circuit dismissing lawsuits from two defunct e-book retailers that blamed Apple’s alleged price-fixing conspiracy for their decline; the Beverly Hills Unified School District asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a request to block a plan to extend a subway under its high school;the Federal Reserve on Monday slapped Spain’s BNP Paribas S.A. and some of its U.S. subsidiaries with a $246 million fine for what it said were the firm’s unsafe and unsound practices in foreign exchange markets, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news four years after Apple’s heavy antitrust penalty, the Second Circuit added a footnote from the digital literary saga, dismissing lawsuits from two defunct e-book retailers that blamed the tech giant’s price-fixing conspiracy for their decline.

2.) The Trump administration has approved a rule allowing 15,000 additional temporary foreign workers to receive visas for seasonal work in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday.

3.) A federal judge ordered the State, Justice and Defense Departments to speed up their responses to a government watchdog’s requests for records on the legal justification for the Trump administration’s missile strike on Syria in April.

4.) A pair of class-action lawsuits claim a financial statement issued by Whole Foods to its stockholders did not disclose potential conflicts of interest and other relevant information about its proposed merger with Amazon.

5.) In Regional news the Beverly Hills Unified School District asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a request to block a plan to extend a subway under its high school, arguing that billions of dollars were committed to the project without a proper environmental review.

8.) From the world of Science, a new study finds that a period of globally low oxygen levels in Jurassic oceans that wiped out entire species and shrank others offers insight into how climate change could affect our marine ecosystems.

Like this: Like Loading...