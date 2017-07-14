Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke removed two national monuments from his review of 27 that President Donald Trump has sought to either make smaller or de-protect entirely; California Republicans said they are uniformly against a recently proposed deal for extending the state’s cap-and-trade program; An investor in manufacturer Arconic, citing news articles that attributed the rapid spread of last month’s fatal London apartment fire to highly flammable aluminum siding, brought a federal class action Thursday in New York, and more.

1.) In National news Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke removed two national monuments from his review of 27 that President Donald Trump has sought to either make smaller or de-protect entirely, saying they will no longer be considered for changes.

2.) A federal judge in Hawaii added grandparents and others to the list of family members excluded from President Donald Trump’s executive-ordered travel restrictions, saying the government’s new guidelines “constitutes cherry-picking and resulted in a unduly restrictive reading of ‘close familial relationship.’”

3.) The National Governors Association began their biannual meeting with a panel discussion on the national opioid epidemic.”

