Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke removed two national monuments from his review of 27 that President Donald Trump has sought to either make smaller or de-protect entirely; California Republicans said they are uniformly against a recently proposed deal for extending the state’s cap-and-trade program; An investor in manufacturer Arconic, citing news articles that attributed the rapid spread of last month’s fatal London apartment fire to highly flammable aluminum siding, brought a federal class action Thursday in New York, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

Columbia River in Hanford Reach National Monument, Washington. (Photo via Department of Energy)

1.) In National news Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke removed two national monuments from his review of 27 that President Donald Trump has sought to either make smaller or de-protect entirely, saying they will no longer be considered for changes.

In this June 30, 2017, photo, critics of President Donald Trump’s travel ban hold signs during a news conference with Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

2.) A federal judge in Hawaii added grandparents and others to the list of family members excluded from President Donald Trump’s executive-ordered travel restrictions, saying the government’s new guidelines “constitutes cherry-picking and resulted in a unduly restrictive reading of ‘close familial relationship.’”

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper participates in a panel discussion during a session called “Curbing The Opioid Epidemic” at the first day of the National Governor’s Association meeting Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

3.) The National Governors Association began their biannual meeting with a panel discussion on the national opioid epidemic.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, joined by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, urges the Senate Environmental Quality Committee to approve a pair of climate change bills, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

4.) In Regional news California Republicans said they are uniformly against a recently proposed deal for extending the state’s cap-and-trade program.

Screenshot captured from San Francisco’s ABC7 News.
5.)Pictures that recently surfaced from a California Judicial Council office Halloween party have ignited a firestorm of criticism from the Legislature, as lawmakers and other groups condemned council staff for dressing up in prison garb in a display that prompted accusations of insensitivity to the social issues of race and gender identity.
The Salk Institute, above the Pacific Ocean in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi,File)
6.)In Science news two top female scientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies claim in court they’re given less funding and research opportunities than their male counterparts.
(Photo courtesy By Thejas Panarkandy/Wikipedia)

7.) A federal judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit claiming California treats Hinduism unfavorably compared to other religions in its public education standards and framework.

This is a June 15, 2017, photo of the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London after a massive fire raced through the 24-story high-rise apartment building in west London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein/File)

8.)In International news an investor in manufacturer Arconic, citing news articles that attributed the rapid spread of last month’s fatal London apartment fire to highly flammable aluminum siding, brought a federal class action Thursday in New York.

%d bloggers like this: