Top CNS stories for today including the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday telling airlines the world over that they must step up security measures for international flights or face the prospect of a total ban on electronics on planes; an en banc Sixth Circuit ruled 8-6 Wednesday to overturn an injunction against Ohio’s lethal-injection protocol; a newly developed genetic engineering approach is capable of generating antioxidant-rich purple rice that could help decrease the risk of certain cancers, diabetes and other chronic disorders, and more.

1.) In National news the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday told airlines the world over that they must step up security measures for international flights or face the prospect of a total ban on electronics on planes.

2.) Senate Democrats on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Justice Department’s environmental arm, calling out his past statements skeptical of climate change science and his unwillingness to directly answer their questions on the issue.

3.) The Trump administration is poised to revoke an Obama-era rule which gave the EPA broad powers to regulate pollution levels in waterways and natural wetlands throughout the United States.

An ecological jewel rings the most toxic spot in the nation – which President Donald Trump and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke may strip of its protection as a national monument.

5.) In Regional news an en banc Sixth Circuit ruled 8-6 Wednesday to overturn an injunction against Ohio’s lethal-injection protocol, clearing the way for the state to move forward with scheduled executions.

6.) Seeking justice after his son’s “charred, stabbed and bludgeoned remains” were found in a shallow New Jersey grave, a grieving father wants punitive damages from the celebrity jeweler he says bankrolled the killer.

7.) In Science news a newly developed genetic engineering approach is capable of generating antioxidant-rich purple rice that could help decrease the risk of certain cancers, diabetes and other chronic disorders.

8.) New Research finds America’s image abroad has suffered as people around the world question President Donald Trump’s leadership and many of his key policies, a new Pew Research Center report finds, citing surveys of thousands of people in dozens of foreign countries.

