Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

1.) In National news President Donald Trump on Friday said he is “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about his meetings with James Comey, claiming many things the former FBI director said during the extraordinary public session “just weren’t true.”

2.) Groundwater contaminated with radioactive waste from the decommissioned Hanford nuclear facility in Washington state is still “flowing freely” into the Columbia River, a program manager with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said at a meeting of the Hanford Advisory Board.

3.) Having a police detective read Bill Cosby’s sworn statement to the court, prosecutors worked Friday morning to show that the comedian knew he had crossed the line.

4.) In Regional news, Texas claims in a federal lawsuit that the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribe is violating state gambling laws against illegal lotteries through its electronic bingo slot machines and unlicensed, 24/7 bingo operation.

5.) A former Rutgers University professor convicted of raping a 29-year-old man with cerebral palsy on her office floor will get a new trial because she wasn’t allowed to present evidence that he consented to the relationship, New Jersey’s appeals court ruled Friday.

6.) In International news, Theresa May said Friday that she intends to stay on as Britain’s prime minister after her gamble in calling an early election to solidify the power of her Conservative party backfired in spectacular fashion.

7.) In Science, a new study finds differences in modern whales’ sense of hearing trace back to habitat-based genetic variations among their extinct relatives.

8.) Lastly, our latest Dispatch from the Road finds us is Arizona, where Courthouse News’ western bureau chief finds inspiration – and peace – in the ravens of Sunset Crater National Monument and Petrified Forest National Park.

