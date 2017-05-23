Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former CIA director John Brennan telling members of Congress that if President Donald Trump did indeed Russian diplomats with classified information at the White House, those disclosures would have violated protocol; California judges ramping up efforts to ensure justice for abused and neglected children; climate change continuing to wreak havoc on Lake Tahoe by impacting its famed clarity, according to a new report, and more.

Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

1.) In National news  former CIA director John Brennan told members of Congress on Tuesday that if President Donald Trump did indeed provide Russian diplomats with classified U.S. information at the White House, those disclosures would have violated protocol.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on worldwide threats. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) President Donald Trump asked senior intelligence chiefs to deny any evidence of collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and the Russians, according to published reports.

An undersized stream crossing & fish passage barrier, prior to reconstruction, Malheur National Forest. Photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service.

3.) Affirming a ruling that cited Native American treaties, the Ninth Circuit declined to reconsider a decision requiring Washington state to remove culverts that block salmon from passing.

4.) In Regional news, as California lawmakers feverishly negotiate the state budget, its judges are ramping up efforts to ensure justice for abused and neglected children by pushing for $22 million to help alleviate the crushing caseloads in dependency court.

Bill Cosby, center, arrives with one of his attorneys Angela Agrusa, right, for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
5.) A day and a half of jury selection has produced eight white jurors so far to hear the sexual-assault case against Bill Cosby next month.
6.) Vacation rental website HomeAway.com brought a federal lawsuit against Chicago on Monday, claiming the city’s new labyrinthine home-rental ordinance unfairly favors its competitor, Airbnb.
This April 12, 2012 file photo shows the clarity of Lake Tahoe near Incline Village, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
7.) In Science news, climate change continues to wreak havoc on Lake Tahoe by impacting its famed clarity, according to a recent report by the Tahoe Environmental Research Center.
8.) Analysis of a 3.3 million-year-old fossil skeleton shows that portions of the human spinal structure which enable walking motions developed millions of years earlier than previously thought.

