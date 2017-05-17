Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

1.) In National news the House oversight committee said Wednesday that it will hold a May 24 hearing to investigate if President Donald Trump interfered in the FBI probe of former NSA Chief Michael Flynn and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. Former FBI Director James Comey will testify.

2.) A federal judge in Seattle blocked nationwide enforcement of a rule to prevent nonprofits from providing legal assistance to detained immigrants.

3.) Missing statutory deadlines drew federal complaints against the Environmental Protection Agency both from conservationists and a coal-funded right-wing think tank.

4.) In Regional news the Los Angeles County Bar Association may throw out what it calls a “tainted” nomination of new officers and trustees and go through the disputed process again, a state judge ruled Tuesday.

5.) After centuries of human impact, outdated wastewater technology and overuse, California’s rivers harbor a dirty secret.

6.) The governor of solidly Republican Nebraska joined state agriculture officials and Mexican grain buyers Tuesday to preach caution as President Trump attempts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

7.) Eyeing the last remaining coastal sand-mining operation, Eyeing the last remaining coastal sand-mining operation, California regulators have sent a letter to the owner demanding it come into compliance with environmental regulators or stop operations.

8.) A journalist who covered an informational session about a proposed “marijuana resort” on an Indian reservation won’t have to testify at trial next week after the attorney general dismissed her subpoena.