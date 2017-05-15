Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump reportedly revealed highly classified information to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week; a Ninth Circuit panel heard arguments Monday on a federal judge’s suspension of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on refugees and residents of six Muslim-majority nations; researchers concluded staggering drops in oceanic oxygen, a devastating consequence of greenhouse gas emissions that leads to mass extinctions of sea life, come to an end naturally, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump reportedly revealed highly classified information to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

2.) A Ninth Circuit panel heard arguments Monday on a federal judge’s suspension of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on refugees and residents of six Muslim-majority nations.

3.) The White House said Monday that 14 candidates will likely be interviewed before a new FBI director is chosen, and eight of those interviews have already taken place.

4.) North Carolina’s warring lawmakers failed Monday to have the U.S. Supreme Court take up a battle over a voter-identification law struck down as discriminatory.

5.) A federal judge on Monday ordered Uber to turn over a treasure trove of confidential files on its self-driving car program to Waymo, a Google offshoot and top competitor with Uber in the race to be the first to develop a fully functional driverless vehicle.

6.) In Regional news attorneys for Idaho asked the Ninth Circuit to reinstate an “ag-gag” law criminalizing undercover investigations of agricultural operations, arguing there is no First Amendment right to record activities on private property.

7.) On the Environmental front, researchers have concluded staggering drops in oceanic oxygen, a devastating consequence of greenhouse gas emissions that leads to mass extinctions of sea life, come to an end naturally. It just takes a million years to happen.

8.) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a mining company agreed to dismiss ongoing litigation over permitting of a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay Watershed.