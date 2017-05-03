Top CNS stories for today including FBI Director James Comey telling the Senate Judiciary Committee he stands by his actions in the Clinton email probe; House Republicans lay into IRS and Department of Education officials over a security breach that compromised the tax data of roughly 100,000 people; restrictions of direct pharmaceutical promotion to physicians causing a surge in generic drug prescriptions; the LAPD finds fewer 911 calls by Latinos amid deportation fears, and more.

Under intense scrutiny from Democrats, FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that it makes him feel “mildly nauseous” to think his eleventh-hour disclosure of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails before Election Day influenced the outcome of the race. But all the same, he said, he’d do it again.

A federal judge said he’s unlikely to dismiss a lawsuit against Sen. Kamala Harris for conditions she placed on a hospital-acquisition bid while she was California’s attorney general.

House Republicans laid into IRS and Department of Education officials Wednesday over a security breach that compromised the tax data of roughly 100,000 people through the federal student-aid website.

Rolling back Obama-era nutrition guidelines for school-lunch programs, the Trump administration moved to keep calorie-count displays largely optional until at least next year, and health initiatives by the former first lady are also on the chopping block.

A federal prosecutor and a defense attorney Tuesday gave jurors vastly different explanations of how former Major League Baseball star Doug DeCinces and 14 of his friends and family came to buy a stock in a medical device company days before it was acquired, more than doubling its share price.

As machines and technology continue to transform the workplace, the Pew Research Center says technologists, futurists and scholars are predicting a clamor for artificial-intelligence training programs, online courses and “micro-credentialing.”

Policies that restrict direct pharmaceutical promotion to physicians lead to fewer prescriptions of brand-name drugs – with doctors opting to order generic versions instead, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Back said Tuesday that an analysis of emergency call data revealed a decrease in 911 calls from two predominantly Hispanic areas of the city, bolstering concerns that undocumented immigrants are wary of contacting police out of fear of deportation.