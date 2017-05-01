Top CNS stories for today including a Venezuela oil dispute stumbling at the U.S. Supreme Court; a magistrate judge refuses to allow “alternative facts” to tar the reputation of the men wrongfully-convicted in the infamous Central Park jogger case; the D.C. Circuit refuses to reconsider its earlier ruling upholding federal net neutrality rules; a new study finds the middle class is expanding in parts of Europe, contracting in the U.S., and more.

The U.S. Supreme Court was unanimous Monday in vacating a decision that let U.S. oil companies sue Venezuela for seizing their oil-drilling facilities.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Miami has standing to bring Fair Housing Act claims accusing banks of predatory mortgage loans, finding its allegations are covered by the anti-discrimination law.

The D.C. Circuit said Monday it won’t reconsider its ruling to uphold federal net neutrality rules that require internet service providers to treat all online traffic equally.

Taking a jab at “alternative facts,” a federal magistrate refused Monday to let unsubstantiated gossip connected to the Central Park jogger case slime the men who won $41 million for their wrongful-rape convictions.

Congressional negotiators on Monday released the details of a more than $1 trillion bill that will fund the government through the end of September, all but assuring the end of the government shutdown threat.

For much of the past quarter century, the middle class expanded in France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, while contracting in the United States, Germany, Italy and Spain, a new Pew Research Center finds.

(CN) – Prosecutors urged a court Monday not to disturb Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction after the fallen football star killed himself in prison.

DENVER (CN) — A federal judge granted a groundbreaking class certification for all homeless Denver citizens who claim the city wrongfully seized or destroyed their property.