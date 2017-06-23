Government International Politics 

Merkel Says No Breakthrough Yet on Brexit Issue

WIRE SERVICES
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron address the media at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

(AP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledges not to immediately force out EU citizens are a “good start but not yet the breakthrough.”

Speaking Friday at an EU summit in Brussels, Merkel said that after talks with May the night before, “it became clear … that there is a long road in front of us.”

May’s EU counterparts have given a lukewarm reception to her proposals to protect EU citizens living in Britain when it leaves the bloc. Some are notably concerned about a lack of details and how family members of those citizens will be affected.

A more detailed British plan is to be presented to the U.K. Parliament on Monday. It’s a key issue in Brexit negotiations.

