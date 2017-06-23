Merkel Says No Breakthrough Yet on Brexit Issue

(AP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledges not to immediately force out EU citizens are a “good start but not yet the breakthrough.”

Speaking Friday at an EU summit in Brussels, Merkel said that after talks with May the night before, “it became clear … that there is a long road in front of us.”

May’s EU counterparts have given a lukewarm reception to her proposals to protect EU citizens living in Britain when it leaves the bloc. Some are notably concerned about a lack of details and how family members of those citizens will be affected.

A more detailed British plan is to be presented to the U.K. Parliament on Monday. It’s a key issue in Brexit negotiations.

