Business Government International Greek Business Loans BRIEF April 27, 2017 Brief, European Commission, Greece, loans, small business BRUSSELS – The European Commission on Thursday backed a plan to unlock nearly $460 million in financing for 2,000 small and medium-sized Greek businesses to expand their operations and create more jobs.