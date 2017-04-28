Florida Doctor Convicted on 67 Medicare Fraud Counts

(CN) – A prominent Florida eye doctor implicated in a political corruption case involving New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted Friday of Medicare fraud in a separate case.

Dr. Salomon Melgen faces 15 to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of all 67 counts he faced, including health care fraud, submitting false claims and falsifying records in patients’ files.

Prosecutors convinced jurors the doctor stole up to $105 million from the federal medical insurance program between 2008 and 2013 by performing unneeded tests and treatments on mostly elderly and disabled patients.

Melgen showed no reaction when the verdict was read, though several of his family members burst into loud sobbing. He was immediately taken into custody, and s scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

It now remains to be seen whether Melgen strikes a deal with prosecutors and agrees to testify against Menendez.

He and the senator face trial on Sept. 6 in New Jersey on charges the doctor bribed the senator for favors, including intervention in the fraud probe.

Menendez has denied any wrongdoing.