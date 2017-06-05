Five Dead After Workplace Shooting in Orlando

(CN) – Five people were shot to death Monday morning after a disgruntled former worker opened fire at business in an industrial park near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the shooting happened about 8 a.m. and that the gunman, who has not been identified, shot his former co-workers at the awing manufacturing company in several locations in the building before taking his own life.

The victims “were just going about their business” when they were killed, Demings said.

Seven company employees who were in the building at the time were not injured.