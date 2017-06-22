Fight to Recover Nazi-Looted Art Continues in D.C.

WASHINGTON (CN) – A 70-year dispute over an art collection stolen from a Jewish family by the Nazis will proceed in U.S. courts without the lead defendant, the country of Hungary, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled.

A Hungarian state university and several museums must defend themselves from the claims of the Herzog family, but the Republic of Hungary was dropped as a defendant, under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

Baron Mór Lipót Herzog was a Jewish Hungarian industrialist who assembled a collection of art that included a major work of El Greco, “The Agony in the Garden,” and works by Lucas Cranach the Elder (pictured) and Francisco de Zurbarán. The baron employed more than 100,000 Hungarians, his family says, earning him the title of Baron of Csepel through the emperor. He died in 1934 with his collection intact.

His son, Andrew was sent to a forced labor camp by Hungarian authorities during World War II, where he eventually died. His daughters, Angela and Julia Herzog, escaped to Latin America and settled in Italy after the War. Before their escape they had hidden the art collection in one of the family factories.

It was plundered by the Nazis and their Hungarian collaborators, passing through Adolf Eichmann, then split between Germany and Hungary. Since then, the family has managed to recover all but 42 pieces that remain in Hungary’s possession.

Hungary claimed that the statute of limitations and the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act bar the lawsuit from proceeding in U.S. courts.

The family’s claims were dismissed by a Hungarian appellate court in 2008, which ruled that the dispute should be resolved via a treaty-based mechanism required for individuals under Hungarian jurisdiction who seek restitution. But the plaintiffs in this case are U.S. and Italian citizens.

The D.C. Circuit ruled in 2013 that the case could continue in U.S. courts, with Hungary continuing to appeal immunity based on the treaty provisions.

On Tuesday, Appellate Judge David S. Tatel rejected the appeal in part, finding that because the art in question was retaken by the Hungarian government after World War II ended, the treaty plays no role. Hungary itself, however, retains FSIA immunity, as the exception clearly distinguishes foreign states from their agencies, in this case Hungary and its universities and museums.

“The family would be unable to pursue its claims against the very entities that actually possess the Herzog collection because the collection … is not owned by an agency of the museums and the university,” Tatel wrote. “Collapsing the well-worn distinction between foreign states and agencies … would likewise lead to odd results.”

Tatel said the family should be able to amend their complaint in light of the newly passed Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act, which does away with statutes of limitation for the families of Holocaust victims seeking stolen property and restitution.

“‘Justice’ obviously requires that the family be given leave to amend their complaint,” Tatel wrote.

Appellate Judge Karen L. Henderson joined Tatel’s majority opinion. Senior Judge A. Raymond Randolph dissented in part, saying the Republic of Hungary should not be immune from the suit.

The family is represented by Michael Shuster of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, who did not return a call requesting comment. Nor did the Hungarian government’s international communications office.

Like this: Like Loading...