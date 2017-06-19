Ex-Campus Cop’s Murder Retrial Goes to Jury

CINCINNATI (CN) – Closing arguments wrapped up Monday morning in the retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer who shot and killed unarmed black man Sam DuBose, and jurors will now decide if he is guilty of murder.

Tensing shot and killed DuBose in July 2015, but his first trial ended in a hung jury. His retrial on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter started on June 8.

Tensing testified in his own defense on Friday, and both sides presented their closing arguments Monday morning.

Stacey DeGraffenreid of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the evidence with the jury, which she said included over 20 witnesses and 100 pieces of evidence.

She reminded the jury they can review all the evidence – including bodycam footage of the shooting – as they “work together” to reach a verdict.

DeGraffenreid explained the legal requirements of each count of the indictment – murder and voluntary manslaughter – before reviewing a frame-by-frame analysis of the shooting.

The jury was able to take lunch prior to being sequestered for deliberations.

Witness testimony in the case took seven days, and the jury was instructed to pack overnight bags in case they could not reach a verdict Monday.

