Employment
SEATTLE — A longtime manager claims in Federal Court that Boeing defamed and fired him for his truthful complaint that the company was falsely certifying “test use only” fuel valves for in-flight use.
SEATTLE — A longtime manager claims in Federal Court that Boeing defamed and fired him for his truthful complaint that the company was falsely certifying “test use only” fuel valves for in-flight use.
http://open.courthousenews.com/AttachmentService/api/Values/EmploymenEmploymentstdClass Object ( [StoryId] => 0 [Headline] => [AttachmentSource] => )