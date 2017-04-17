Doctor-Boyfriend Slipped Me Plan B, Woman Says

MANHATTAN (CN) — When Hyosun Kim found a box of Plan B in her boyfriend’s trash, she first suspected that he had been having an affair.

Accusing the neuroradiologist of a deeper betrayal in a $5 million lawsuit, Kim says she confronted John Nwankwo Ikechi with her discovery and he admitted to having mixed the contraceptive into her drink because he “did not want to her pregnant.”

“Defendant is a licensed medical doctor in the state of New York, making his conduct all the more egregious, as any doctor in the state of New York knows or should have reason to know that an individual cannot be forced to ingest medication without his or her consent,” the April 13 complaint states.

Ikechi earned his medical license from Johns Hopkins University and received his licensed from New York to practice medicine in 2010.

New York’s Office of Professional Medical Conduct has not returned an email inquiry concerning whether Ikechi would lose his license if Kim’s case in New York County Supreme Court succeeds.

Kim says she had been having unprotected sexual intercourse with Ikechi for at least a month when she discovered the discarded Plan B box in his Madison Avenue garbage can on May 21, 2016.

She broke off the relationship and promptly sought medical treatment for extreme emotional and mental distress, according to the complaint.

“At no point in time did defendant gave plaintiff any meaningful opportunity to make a choice regarding ingesting this medication voluntarily,” the 9-page complaint states.

“In actuality, defendant knew that plaintiff would never voluntarily ingest this drug so he diluted same in her beverage and manipulated plaintiff into drinking it so that he could force her to take the pill against her will and without her consent,” it continues.

A resident of Manhattan’s Garment District, Kim seeks punitive damages for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She is represented by Farzad Ramin with the firm Kim & Bae in Fort Lee, New Jersey.