Consumer Fraud

LOS ANGELES — The Consumer Protection Financial Bureau claims Park View Law fka Prime Law Experts and Arthur H. Barens committed telemarketing fraud by charging advance fees for “credit repair” through misrepresentations, in Federal Court. Click headline to see the defendants in a similar case.

Here are the defendants in the second case: Commercial Credit Consultants, dba Accurise; IMC Capital LLC, aka Imperial Meridian Capital LLC, aka Imperial Capital, aka IMC Capital LLC; Prime Credit LLC, aka Prime Marketing LLC, dba Prime Credit Consultants; Blake Johnson; Eric Schlegel.

