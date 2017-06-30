Class Sues Tesla for Dangerous Braking System

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Tesla’s Model S and Model X electric cars include a potentially life-threatening defect that causes them to brake suddenly in icy or snowy conditions, according to a class action lawsuit.

In a federal complaint filed in the Central District of California Thursday, Tesla owner Roy Wiseman says that he lost control of his Tesla Model X this past April after he slowed down navigating a curb in icy conditions while driving on State Route 36 East between Martin and Chester, California. According to Wiseman, Tesla’s regenerative braking system kicked in but failed to coast, sending his car off the road and down a mountainside. Crashing into trees and branches, Wiseman claims he was left stranded in his wrecked Tesla for over an hour.

In a news release, the Margarian Law Firm, which is representing Wiseman, said he was lucky to escape with only minor injuries. The firm is seeking $2.3 billion in damages for a proposed class of Tesla owners.

“The regenerative braking systems used in both the Model S and Model X create a substantial risk for the vehicles to lose control in snowy conditions,” the lawsuit states. “The vehicle’s automatic regenerative braking system makes the vehicles unable to coast.”

This means that drivers risk “losing control on icy roads due to the mandatory braking the vehicle imposes …,” according to the lawsuit.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The lawsuit claims that most other passenger cars, including the Toyota Prius, activate regenerative braking only when the driver presses the brake pedal, allowing drivers to coast. Regenerative braking on the Tesla, on the other hand, kicks in when a driver takes a foot off the accelerator pedal, Wiseman says.

Tesla tells customers that fixes for issues with its cars’ features, including autosteer up to 90 miles per hour, auto lane change, and automatic emergency braking, are offered through over-the-air software updates, according to the filing.

“Despite making such a representation to the consumers, Tesla failed to correct the loss of stability caused by regenerative braking through its over-the-air software update system,” Wiseman states.

Tesla did nothing to fix the defect after Wiseman reported it, either, he says.

Wiseman’s complaint is for breach of express warranty, breach of contract and common law fraud, among other counts.

The nationwide consumer class action alleges the defect in all 2012-2017 Tesla Model S and 2016-2017 Tesla Model X cars.

Roy Wiseman filed the lawsuit with the car’s co-owner, Marites Wiseman. They are represented by Hovanes Margarian out of Glendale, California.

