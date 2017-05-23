California Governor Appoints 23 Superior Court Judges

SACRAMENTO (CN) — Governor Jerry Brown on Monday announced the appointment of 23 new judges to California Superior Courts.

Laura S. Woods, 53, of Cottonwood, a public defender at her own law office since 2008, was appointed to the Tehama County Superior Court. She is a Republican.

Gregory J. Elvine-Kreis, 47, of Arcata, a public defender in Humboldt County since 2010 and supervising attorney there since 2013, was appointed to the Humboldt County bench. He is a Democrat.

Gloria J. Cannon, 48, of Bakersfield, a deputy public defender for Kern County since 2002, was appointed to the Kern County bench. She is a Democrat.

Daryl E. Kennedy and Adam B. Ryan were appointed to judgeships in Shasta County Superior Court. Kennedy, a Democrat, has been a commissioner at that court since 2013 and was its general counsel from 2001 to 2013.

Ryan, a Republican from Redding, has been a sole practitioner since 2013, and also a solo practitioner from 2002 to 2012.

Tana L. Coates, 58, a Democrat, was appointed in San Luis Obispo County, where she was a partner in two private law firms since 2005, and an associate in one of them for 14 years before that.

Benjamin T. Reyes II and Wade M. Rhyne were appointed to Contra Costa County Superior Court. Reyes, 52, of Alameda, has a principal in a law firm there since 2005 and was an associate there since 2001. He also was a city attorney for Pinole and for Union City. He is a Democrat.

Rhyne, an independent, 41, of San Ramon, became a trial attorney for the SEC last year and was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of California from 2007 to 2016.

Raj Chatterjee, 47, of Oakland, was appointed to the Alameda County Superior Court. He was a partner at Morrison and Foerster from 2006 to 2017.

Kim. E. Baskett, 64, of Watsonville, a Democrat, was appointed to the Santa Cruz County bench, where she has been a commissioner since 2007.

Winston S. Keh and Antonio F. Raphael were appointed to the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Keh, 54, of Stevenson Ranch, has been a commissioner at that court since 2015, and has been in private practice since 2001. He is a Republican.

Raphael, 47, of Chino Hills, has been a sole practitioner since 2014, after 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California. He is a Democrat.

Carol L. Henson and Antony C. Ufland were appointed to the Orange County Superior Court. Henson, 55, of Santa Ana, a Republican, worked in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office since 1992, as assistant district attorney since 2014.

Ufland, 51, of Newport Beach, a Democrat, has worked at the county’s Alternate Defender’s Office since 1993, the last 12 years as a senior deputy alternate defender.

Brown also appointed nine judges to Los Angeles Superior Court: Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, Robert S. Harrison, Sarah J. Heidel, Gus T. May, Rubiya Nur, Nancy A. Ramirez, Lynn H. Scaduto, Neetu S. Badhan-Smith and J. Christopher Smith.

Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, 55, of La Cañada Flintridge, has been in private practice since 1999, after 9 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles and Florida. He is Republican.

Robert S. Harrison, 59, of Los Angeles, has been a commissioner at the L.A. County Superior Court since 2006. He is a Democrat.

Sarah J. Heidel, 42, of South Pasadena, a Democrat, has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California since 2005.

Gus T. May, 52, of Los Angeles, has been directing attorney for Bet Tzedek Legal Services since 2001, and vice president there since last year. He is a Democrat.

Rubiya Nur, 52, a Democrat of Diamond Bar, has been a sole practitioner since 2008, after 7 years as a deputy public defender for Los Angeles County.

Nancy A. Ramirez, 42, of Pasadena has been a commissioner at L.A. County Superior Court since 2014, after 23 with MALDEF, the last seven years of it as Western regional counsel. She is a Democrat.

Lynn H. Scaduto, 46, a Democrat from Los Angeles, has been an assistant U.S. attorney in California’s Central District since 2011, after 11 years as an associate with Monger, Tolles and Olson.

Neetu S. Badhan-Smith, a 40-year-old Democrat of Los Angeles, has been a deputy public defender for L.A. County since 2004.

Christopher Smith, 50, a Democrat of Los Angeles, has been a commissioner at L.A. County Superior Court since 2015, after many years in private practice.

The judgeships pay $191,162 a year.