Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction Vacated

(CN) – A Massachusetts judge agreed Tuesday to vacate the murder conviction of Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star who killed himself in prison last month.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for the death of Odin Lloyd when he used a bedsheet to hang himself in his prison cell before dawn on April 19, 2017.

Days later, his fiancee brought a motion to vacate Hernandez’s conviction under an arcane process known as abatement.

The Bristol County Superior Court wasted little time at a hearing Tuesday in granting the motion.

Refusing to speculate about what motivated Hernandez to kill himself, the judge said the process is clear: if a defendant dies while his conviction is still under review, the conviction judgment must be vacated.

Ursula Ward, the mother of the man Hernandez had been convicted of killing, remained composed in the courtroom, but Lloyd’s former girlfriend, Shaneah Jenkins, darted out of the courtroom crying once the hearing concluded.

This story is developing…