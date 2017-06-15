Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump assailing reports of an obstruction of justice investigation into his conduct, calling allegations of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia a “phony story”; a Los Angeles private equity firm sold a manufacturing plant in the Mexican border city of Reynosa without revealing that cartel boss “El Chapo” Guzman controlled it; Australian researchers say they have developed a solar paint that absorbs water vapor and sunlight, generating clean hydrogen energy in a process that offers a potentially limitless source of power, and more.

1.) In National news a new court ruling points out several factors the government failed to consider before approving the Dakota Access pipeline.

2.) President Donald Trump assailed reports of an obstruction of justice investigation into his conduct Thursday, calling allegations of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia a “phony story.”

3.) The Second Circuit revived a records action Thursday that underpins Time Magazine’s probe into President Donald Trump’s employment of undocumented construction workers.

