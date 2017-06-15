Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump assailing reports of an obstruction of justice investigation into his conduct, calling allegations of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia a “phony story”; a Los Angeles private equity firm sold a manufacturing plant in the Mexican border city of Reynosa without revealing that cartel boss “El Chapo” Guzman controlled it; Australian researchers say they have developed a solar paint that absorbs water vapor and sunlight, generating clean hydrogen energy in a process that offers a potentially limitless source of power, and more.

1.) In National news a new court ruling points out several factors the government failed to consider before approving the Dakota Access pipeline. 

2.) President Donald Trump assailed reports of an obstruction of justice investigation into his conduct Thursday, calling allegations of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia a “phony story.”

3.) The Second Circuit revived a records action Thursday that underpins Time Magazine’s probe into President Donald Trump’s employment of undocumented construction workers.

4.) A Los Angeles private equity firm sold a manufacturing plant in the Mexican border city of Reynosa without revealing that cartel boss “El Chapo” Guzman controlled it — and without disclosing that it was suing the previous owner for exactly that, the latest buyer claims in Federal Court.

5.)In Regional news, the judge presiding over Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial ordered the jury to continue deliberating Thursday after they reported a deadlock on the 79-year-old comedian’s fate.

6.) Citing the fair-use doctrine, a federal judge overturned a jury verdict and ruled that the creators of  “Jersey Boys,” the smash Broadway musical based on the Four Seasons band, did not violate the copyright of an unpublished book about a member of the group.
7.) From the world of Science, Australian researchers say they have developed a solar paint that absorbs water vapor and sunlight, generating clean hydrogen energy in a process that offers a potentially limitless source of power.
8.) In International news, an Argentinian banker pleaded guilty Thursday to helping launder millions of dollars in bribes to top soccer officials in connection with the the FIFA corruption scandal.

 

