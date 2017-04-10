2017 Pulitzer Prizes for Journalism & Arts

(CN) – The winners of the 2017 Pulitzer Prizes for journalism and arts were announced Monday afternoon at Columbia University in New York. Among the winners was the East Bay Times in Oakland, California, which won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage for its reporting of the “Ghost Ship” fire, which killed 36 people at a warehouse party.

Eric Eyre, of the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, nabbed the investigative reporting prize for exposing the flood of opioids flowing into coal country, and an international consortium of investigative journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald were honored in the explanatory reporting category for their work on the Panama Papers, a series of stories using a collaboration of more than 300 reporters to expose the hidden infrastructure and global scale of offshore tax havens.

This year’s Pulitzers come at a trying time for exceptional journalism, where so-called fake news is shaping the public debate and the Trump administration has openly and repeatedly vented its hostility at the news media.

Speaking of the new president, David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting for his work on Mr. Trump’s charitable foundation.

The full list of winners appears below: