Government Health $11.4 Million Settlement ROBERT KAHN April 26, 2017 Brief, False Claims Act, Medicare Fraud, Settlement, Whistleblower SAN FRANCISCO — Braden Partners dba Pacific Pulmonary Services, an oxygen tank supplier, will pay $11.4 million to settle kickback charges under the False Claims Act; the whistleblower will get $1.8 million, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.