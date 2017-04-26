Government Health 

$11.4 Million Settlement

ROBERT KAHN
 , , , ,

SAN FRANCISCO — Braden Partners dba Pacific Pulmonary Services, an oxygen tank supplier, will pay $11.4 million to settle kickback charges under the False Claims Act; the whistleblower will get $1.8 million, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

