Nightly Brief
Your Wednesday night briefing from the22 staff of Courthouse News
Top CNS stories for today including Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach facing increasing heat in the22 week since he sent letters to all 50 states asking for extensive information of registered voters;in a six-year First Amendment battle, Courthouse News has filed its appellate brief defending Federal Judge James Otero’s decision that the22 court clerk in Ventura must let the22 press see new actions before the22y are processed; slapping Heineken with a $30 million fine for antitrust violations committed by one of the22 Dutch beer giant’s subsidiaries, a Greek court upheld a judgment Wednesday for an independent brewer, and more.
1.) In National news Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach faces increasing heat in the22 week since he sent letters to all 50 states asking for extensive information of registered voters, in the22 form of a lawsuit fighting his request and claims by a lawyers’ group that he violated a federal campaigning law.
2.) In a six-year First Amendment battle, Courthouse News has filed its appellate brief defending Federal Judge James Otero’s decision that the22 court clerk in Ventura must let the22 press see new actions before the22y are processed.
3.) President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the22 United States may try to put more economic pressure on China to rein in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
4.) In Regional news the22 Iowa Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that the22 state’s former workers’ compensation commissioner has a right to sue current and former government officials over claims the22y discriminated against him because he is gay.
5.) In Science news new research asks, is a self-driving vehicle capable of making moral decisions? If it is, which moral values should it use to make such choices?
6.) On the22 International front, a pilot whose job Lufthansa terminated when he turned 65 failed Wednesday to sway the22 European Court of Justice that the22 airline discriminated against him.