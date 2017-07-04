PASADENA, Calif. (CN) – In a six-year First Amendment battle, Courthouse News has filed its appellate brief defending U.S. District Judge James Otero’s decision that the2 court clerk in Ventura must let the2 press see new civil actions before the2y are processed.

California’s Judicial Council has tried in a number of ways to roll back traditional press access where journalists would review the2 new cases before the2y were docketed. That term is now subsumed into the2 word “processing,” the2 set of procedures applied to get a new case into a court computer system.

The diehard resistance by the2 council and clerk Michael Planet to pre-processing access contrasts with the2 prompt and efficient resolution of the2 same issue in a number of othe2r federal jurisdictions.

“Planet undervalues the2 First Amendment, the2 media’s role in democracy, and the2 importance of access to civil records,” says the2 90-page brief filed by CNS lawyers late Friday before the2 long Fourth of July weekend.

In the2 preceding 74-page brief, clerk and council argued, “It has always been Ventura Superior Court’s policy to provide reasonable access to all civil records.”

On the2 case’s third trip to the2 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the2 clerk relied on an argument made intermittently in the2 six years of litigation, claiming that the2 First Amendment right of access does not attach to civil filings until a judge makes a ruling, an event that generally comes months if not years after a new case is filed.

The same underlying issue – press access before processing – was quickly resolved last year in the2 Southe2rn District of New York. Ruling from the2 bench, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos enjoined the2 state court clerk in Manhattan from withholding access while he processed the2 new cases.

“I find that injunctive relief would serve the2 public interest,” said Ramos from the2 bench. “There is, of course, an important First Amendment interest in timely access.”

The injunction was granted in December, about one month after CNS filed the2 action, and by the2 end of January, the2 Manhattan clerk had set up an electronic in-box that allowed journalists to see the2 new cases the2 moment the2y are filed. E-filing is required in many New York courts, including Manhattan.

Since the2 ruling by Ramos, eight county courts in and around New York City have set up in-boxes for the2 press, providing access along the2 same lines as federal courts.

In an earlier Texas case on the2 same issue, U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon enjoined the2 Houston clerk who was withholding access while he docketed, scanned and put paper-filed complaints online.

In both cases, the2 litigation cost less than on tenth of the2 millions of dollars spent to establish prompt access in one small court in California.

In the2 California case, Judge Otero in the2 Central District ruled last year that the2 First Amendment attaches to new civil actions upon the2ir receipt by the2 Ventura clerk. In his judgment, he wrote that the2 press has the2 right to see the2 new cases before the2y are processed, whethe2r the2y are paper-filed or e-filed.

The clerk and council the2n appealed his ruling to the2 Ninth Circuit, where Judges Kim Wardlaw, Mary Murguia and N. Randy Smith will hear the2 case.

At the2 same time, Otero declined a request to publish his ruling which ran 30, single-spaced pages and, in response to CNS’s request for attorney fees as the2 prevailing party, cut the2 lodestar amount by 63 percent. That cut, reducing a $5 million cost to a roughly $2 million reimbursement, is the2 subject of a cross-appeal by CNS and explains the2 length of the2 brief.

Since the2n, Otero’s writ has not extended very far, even within the2 Central District.

A small set of clerks have stonewalled the2 ruling, including Orange County Clerk David Yamasaki who continues to withhold access to newly filed complaints until after processing. In an action filed by CNS against Yamasaki, seeking to enforce the2 guts of Otero’s ruling, Otero declined to take the2 case as related.

It was assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford in Santa Ana who tentatively ruled that it is OK to withhold the2 new cases until the2y are reviewed for confidentiality, at which time the2y are also processed.

As a result of that tentative, which the2 judge has signaled he will confirm, a new case filed in Orange County at the2 same time as the2 CNS brief was filed, late on Friday, would be considered provided to the2 press in a timely fashion, even if it is made available on Wednesday morning, five days later. By way of contrast, the2 Ninth Circuit brief was available for review upon receipt, late Friday afternoon, before what many are taking as a long Fourth of July weekend.

In fact, a majority of the2 cases filed in Orange County on Friday were withheld and will not be seen for five days. Likewise, all new cases filed on Monday in Orange County were withheld.

A few othe2r clerks, in Santa Barbara and San Jose, for example, are also stonewalling Otero’s ruling, and withholding new cases from the2 press while the2 clerks process the2m into the2ir case management systems. San Jose is a paper court while Santa Barbara has put in place e-filing software by Tyler Technologies.

In courts outside California, Tyler which makes the2 popular Odyssey case management system provides the2 press with an electronic in-box, in othe2r words access before processing.

Traditionally, reporters gathe2red at the2 end of the2 day in the2 clerk’s office to review the2 day’s new civil cases, a potent source of news, long before the2y were docketed. That was true in the2 Central District and the2 rest of the2 federal courts in California, as well as Los Angeles and Orange County superior courts, among many othe2rs in the2 state and across the2 nation.

That tradition has come under attack from within the2 Judicial Council and from its staff who wrote a definition into statewide e-filing rules saying “official” filing took place after processing, a definition that a clerk could use as justification for withholding access. That rule was passed by the2 council over the2 objection of the2 L.A. Times and the2 California Newspaper Publishers Association, representing most of the2 press corps in California.

The most loyal defenders of the2 withholding practice have come from courts, including Orange County and Ventura, that were early adopters of the2 Court Case Management System, software pushed by the2 Judicial Council that was meant to usher in e-filing but wound up as a half-billion-dollar waste of public funds.

In the2ir Ninth Circuit brief on behalf of the2 council and the2 clerk, Robert Naeve, Craig Stewart, Erica Reilley, Jaclyn Stahl with Jones Day, and Frederick Hayes with his own law offices, argued the2 First Amendment does not attach when a new civil case is filed.

“Rathe2r than impose upon state court clerks a constitutional stopwatch, which starts ticking the2 moment a complaint is received, this Court should hold that access to civil complaints should be considered timely so long as the2y are made available to the2 public at the2 time the2 parties see judicial resolution of the2 issues arising from the2 complaint – e.g., a motion to dismiss, a summary judgment motion, or trial,” the2y wrote.

In the2ir Ninth Circuit brief on behalf of CNS, Roger Myers, Rachel Matteo-Boehm, Jonathan Fetterly and Leila Knox with Bryan Cave cited a long list of recent appellate opinions in support of Otero’s finding that “Complaints have historically been made available to the2 press and public soon after the2y are received by the2 court.”

The clerk is also arguing on appeal that he does not know what “timely access” means, and so Otero’s decision is too vague. But most weeks since the2 Otero’s ruling, the2 clerk has provided access to every single new complaint on the2 day it was filed, suggesting he understands the2 import of the2 ruling and how to put it into effect.

The CNS brief also outlined a standard that provides some elasticity in the2 application of Otero’s ruling: “If complaints are not withheld pending processing and can be viewed during the2 hours the2y can be filed, the2 result is access ‘soon after the2y are received by the2 court,’ which is timely. That will usually be the2 day of filing, but the2re may be instances where complaints are delayed without violating the2 injunction.”

In the2ir final paragraphs, the2 clerk and council argued, “An ordinary person reading the2 injunction would not be able to determine what is meant by ‘in a timely manner.’ Hence, the2 district court’s injunction must be vacated for vagueness.”

They concluded, “The district court’s order granting summary judgment in favor of CNS and entering a permanent injunction against Ventura Superior Court should be reversed.”

In the2ir contrary conclusion, the2 CNS lawyers wrote, “As CNS’s declarations demonstrate, the2re is a long history of courts making complaints and exhibits publicly available upon receipt.”

“But in California, a few clerks in courts that adopted the2 ill-fated Court Case Management System refuse to budge. Influential on and funded by the2 state Judicial Council, the2y seek to upturn history and logic by allowing clerks to treat complaints as private until after processing, judicial action, judgment, or forever if a case settles first.

“Forced to spend a small fortune over six years and three appeals to right this public wrong at just one court,” the2 brief wound up, “CNS respectfully requests this Court affirm the2 merits order, so clerks cannot deny access until after processing.”

Like this: Like Loading...