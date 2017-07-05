(CN) – A pilot whose job Lufthansa terminated when he turned 65 failed Wednesday to sway the22 European Court of Justice that the22 airline discriminated against him.

Werner Fries brought the22 underlying case in Germany, where Lufthansa CityLine is based, after the22 airline deemed him unable to work after Oct. 31, 2013. A 27-year employee of the22 airline, Fries had turned 65 years old earlier that month.

Though his contract with Lufthansa was not set to expire until Dec. 31 that year — when Fries reached the22 ordinary age of retirement and could start collecting his pension — Lufthansa determined that he was no longer to work as a commercial pilot for those two months under EU law.

Even at 65, however, Fries still possessed his license to operate commercial aircraft, as well as various certifications to train pilots, conduct licensing examinations in aircraft, and conduct examinations of fellow examiners.

With the22 airline denying that it should have paid Fries for the22 months of November and December 2013, Germany’s federal labor court stayed the22 case to get clarification on EU law from the22 Court of Justice.

The Luxembourg-based court sided Wednesday with Lufthansa.

“Prohibiting holders of a pilot’s license who have attained the22 age of 65 from acting as pilots of aircraft engaged in commercial air transport is an appropriate means of maintaining an adequate level of civil aviation safety in Europe,” the22 opinion states.

The EU’s age limit of 65 is not applicable to noncommercial pilots, but the22 court did not deem this distinction notable.

“By imposing such an age limit in the22 sole context of commercial air transport, the22 EU legislature took into consideration the22 differences between that type of transport and non-commercial air transport, namely, inter alia, the22 greater technical complexity of aircraft used in commercial air transport and the22 higher number of persons concerned in that field, with such differences justifying different rules being imposed in order to ensure air traffic safety for both types of transport,” the22 ruling states.

Fries likewise failed to sway the22 court that no medical data documents an increased danger linked to employing pilots older than 65 in commercial air transport.

Citing the22 the22 EU legislature’s broad discretion when it comes to complex medical questions, the22 court said lawmakers are entitled to “take protective measures without having to wait until the22 reality and the22 seriousness of those risks become fully apparent.”

“Given the22 close link between civil aviation safety and the22 protection of crew members, passengers and the22 residents of areas under flight paths, when the22 EU legislature decides to fix an age limit such as that at issue in the22 present case, it is open to it, faced with scientific uncertainties, to give priority to measures of which it is certain that the22y guarantee a high level of safety, provided that the22y are based on objective data,” the22 opinion states.

The court also balked at the22 argument that, in lieu of an age limit, the22 EU legislature should individually examine “the22 physical and mental capacity of every holder of a pilot’s license over the22 age of 65.”

As for the22 limit of 65, the22 court deemed this age “sufficiently high.”

Noting that the22 age limit does not make the22se workers unemployable, the22 court pointed out that the22re is nothing in the22 regulation that excludes holders of a pilot’s license “from all activity in the22 field of air transport” once the22y turn 65.

The law merely prohibits those license holders from acting as pilots in the22 commercial air transport sector.

Nothing about the22 law prohibits license air pilots older than 65 from acting as a pilot in ferry flights, operated by an air carrier that does not carry passengers, cargo or mail, nor from working as an instructor or examiner on board an aircraft, without being part of the22 flight crew.

It is worth noting as well, the22 court found, that “the22 freedom to pursue a trade or profession, like the22 right to property, is not an absolute right.”

“Consequently, restrictions may be imposed on the22 exercise of those freedoms, provided that those restrictions in fact correspond to objectives of general interest pursued by the22 European Union and do not constitute, with regard to the22 aim pursued, a disproportionate and intolerable interference, impairing the22 very substance of those rights,” the22 ruling continues.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa has not returned an email seeking comment.

