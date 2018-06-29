Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including in a case setting the national press corps against California’s court clerks, a panel of Ninth Circuit judges asked lawyers for the clerks why giving the press timely access to newly filed civil complaints was such a problem. “Has the sky fallen,” asked one judge; a judge denies bail to the 38-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering five at the Annapolis newsroom of the The Capital Gazette; the FBI agent who searched a storage locker used by Paul Manafort testifies about the anxious moments that passed as he awaited the issuance of a search warrant; the Iowa Supreme Court rules 5-2 that the state’s abortion law mandating a 72-hour waiting period is an unconstitutional burden on women; a group of Southern environmental groups claims the Louisiana black bear is in danger after the U.S. Department of the Interior booted it from the endangered species list; California lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signs the strongest protections of consumer data in the nation; an NBC News/Marist Poll finds a plurality of voters in Florida, Ohio and Arizona say they intend to “send a message” that more Democrats are needed to keep President Donald Trump in check, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A judge denied bail Friday to the 38-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering five the afternoon before at the Annapolis newsroom of the The Capital Gazette.

2.) In a case setting the national press corps against California’s court clerks, a panel of Ninth Circuit judges asked lawyers for the clerks why giving the press timely access to newly filed civil complaints was such a problem. “Has the sky fallen,” asked one judge.

Regional

7.) The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Friday that the state’s abortion law mandating a 72-hour waiting period is an unconstitutional burden on women.

8.) A little more than a month ago, the Navy Blue Angels streaked over Spa Creek in Annapolis to celebrate another commissioning week for the U.S. Naval Academy. This week, bullets smashed through the glass doors of the Capital Gazette’s newsroom, and a lone gunman killed five and gravely injured many more.

Research & Polls

14.) A plurality of voters in Florida, Ohio and Arizona say they intend to “send a message” that more Democrats are needed to keep President Donald Trump in check, according to an NBC News/Marist Poll released this week.

Like this: Like Loading...