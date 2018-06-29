Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including in a case setting the national press corps against California’s court clerks, a panel of Ninth Circuit judges asked lawyers for the clerks why giving the press timely access to newly filed civil complaints was such a problem. “Has the sky fallen,” asked one judge; a judge denies bail to the 38-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering five at the Annapolis newsroom of the The Capital Gazette; the FBI agent who searched a storage locker used by Paul Manafort testifies about the anxious moments that passed as he awaited the issuance of a search warrant; the Iowa Supreme Court rules 5-2 that the state’s abortion law mandating a 72-hour waiting period is an unconstitutional burden on women; a group of Southern environmental groups claims the Louisiana black bear is in danger after the U.S. Department of the Interior booted it from the endangered species list; California lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signs the strongest protections of consumer data in the nation; an NBC News/Marist Poll finds a plurality of voters in Florida, Ohio and Arizona say they intend to “send a message” that more Democrats are needed to keep President Donald Trump in check, and more.

National

Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper’s office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

1.) A judge denied bail Friday to the 38-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering five the afternoon before at the Annapolis newsroom of the The Capital Gazette.

2.) In a case setting the national press corps against California’s court clerks, a panel of Ninth Circuit judges asked lawyers for the clerks why giving the press timely access to newly filed civil complaints was such a problem. “Has the sky fallen,” asked one judge.

Jason Maloni, left, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s spokesman, left, walks with Paul Manafort, center, as they leave the Alexandria Federal Courthouse after an arraignment hearing in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

3.) The FBI agent who searched a storage locker used by Paul Manafort testified Friday about the anxious moments that passed as he awaited the issuance of a search warrant and of the uncovered evidence that now forms a significant part of the criminal case against the former Trump campaign chairman.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4.) Prosecutors and defense attorneys both recommended a two-month delay Friday in the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In this March 6, 2015, photo, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents enter an apartment complex looking for a specific undocumented immigrant convicted of a felony during an early morning operation. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

5.) Special agents in charge of most field offices run by Homeland Security Investigations now support eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who’ve been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)
6.) The conversation over the nation’s immigration policy crisis, highlighted in recent weeks by the separation of immigrant children from families detained at the border, will shift over to a Los Angeles federal courtroom next month.

Regional

Iowa Supreme Court in Des Moines. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Friday that the state’s abortion law mandating a 72-hour waiting period is an unconstitutional burden on women.

This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith. (The Baltimore Sun via AP)

8.) A little more than a month ago, the Navy Blue Angels streaked over Spa Creek in Annapolis to celebrate another commissioning week for the U.S. Naval Academy.  This week, bullets smashed through the glass doors of the Capital Gazette’s newsroom, and a lone gunman killed five and gravely injured many more.

9.) A group of Southern environmental groups claims the Louisiana black bear is in danger after the U.S. Department of the Interior booted it from the endangered species list.

10.) The 11th Circuit shot down a novel request Thursday for NextEra Energy to get a tax refund on the $97 million it paid to dispose of nuclear waste.

California Gov. Jerry Brown, center, holds up a budget ball after signing it while joined by Assemblymember Phil Ting, from left, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and budget chairs Senator Holly Mitchell, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

11.) With little time to spare before a Friday deadline, California lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signed on Thursday the strongest protections of consumer data in the nation.

12.) While celebrated novelist Emma Cline’s bestseller “The Girls” may have things in common with a screenplay penned by her ex-boyfriend, a federal judge ruled late Thursday that he didn’t find the two works substantially similar enough to support the accusation that she stole her material from him.

Ed Sheeran accepts the award for best pop solo performance for “Thinking Out Loud” at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

13.) Any similarities between the Ed Sheeran hit “Thinking Out Loud” and Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On” are not actionable, attorneys for the UK star told a federal judge in New York on Friday.

Research & Polls

14.) A plurality of voters in Florida, Ohio and Arizona say they intend to “send a message” that more Democrats are needed to keep President Donald Trump in check, according to an NBC News/Marist Poll released this week.

