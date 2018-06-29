Nightly Brief
Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
National
1.) A judge denied bail Friday to the 38-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering five the afternoon before at the Annapolis newsroom of the The Capital Gazette.
2.) In a case setting the national press corps against California’s court clerks, a panel of Ninth Circuit judges asked lawyers for the clerks why giving the press timely access to newly filed civil complaints was such a problem. “Has the sky fallen,” asked one judge.
3.) The FBI agent who searched a storage locker used by Paul Manafort testified Friday about the anxious moments that passed as he awaited the issuance of a search warrant and of the uncovered evidence that now forms a significant part of the criminal case against the former Trump campaign chairman.
4.) Prosecutors and defense attorneys both recommended a two-month delay Friday in the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.
5.) Special agents in charge of most field offices run by Homeland Security Investigations now support eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Regional
7.) The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Friday that the state’s abortion law mandating a 72-hour waiting period is an unconstitutional burden on women.
8.) A little more than a month ago, the Navy Blue Angels streaked over Spa Creek in Annapolis to celebrate another commissioning week for the U.S. Naval Academy. This week, bullets smashed through the glass doors of the Capital Gazette’s newsroom, and a lone gunman killed five and gravely injured many more.
9.) A group of Southern environmental groups claims the Louisiana black bear is in danger after the U.S. Department of the Interior booted it from the endangered species list.
10.) The 11th Circuit shot down a novel request Thursday for NextEra Energy to get a tax refund on the $97 million it paid to dispose of nuclear waste.
11.) With little time to spare before a Friday deadline, California lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signed on Thursday the strongest protections of consumer data in the nation.
12.) While celebrated novelist Emma Cline’s bestseller “The Girls” may have things in common with a screenplay penned by her ex-boyfriend, a federal judge ruled late Thursday that he didn’t find the two works substantially similar enough to support the accusation that she stole her material from him.
13.) Any similarities between the Ed Sheeran hit “Thinking Out Loud” and Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On” are not actionable, attorneys for the UK star told a federal judge in New York on Friday.
Research & Polls
14.) A plurality of voters in Florida, Ohio and Arizona say they intend to “send a message” that more Democrats are needed to keep President Donald Trump in check, according to an NBC News/Marist Poll released this week.