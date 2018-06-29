Morning After Newspaper Murders, Maryland Suspect Heads to Court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — The 38-year-old who faces a court hearing Friday morning on the fatal shooting at The Capital Gazette newsroom lost a defamation suit against the Annapolis broadsheet years earlier.

Jarrod Warren Ramos had sued the newspaper in Prince George’s County Circuit Court after it published a 2011 story about his guilty plea the previous year to a misdemeanor harassment charge.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals upheld dismissal of the pro se case in 2015. “A lawyer would almost certainly have told him not to proceed with this case,” Judge Charles E. Moylan Jr. wrote for a three-judge panel. “It reveals a fundamental failure to understand what defamation law is and, more particularly, what defamation law is not.”

Back in 2011, the Gazette sparked Ramos’ ire by reporting on his admitted harassment of a woman he targeted on Facebook.

The article from reporter Eric Thomas Hartley notes that the woman initially suggested a counseling center to Ramos when she realized his claim about knowing her in high school was a ruse.

“That sparked months of emails in which Ramos alternately asked for help, called her vulgar names and told her to kill herself. He emailed her company and tried to get her fired.

“She stopped writing back and told him to stop, but he continued. When she blocked him from seeing her Facebook page, he found things she wrote on other people’s pages and taunted her with it, attaching screenshots of the postings to some of his emails.

“She called police, and for months he stopped. But then he started again, nastier than ever.

“All this without having seen her in person since high school. They never met until they came to court a couple of months ago.”

On Thursday, police responded in about 60 seconds after carnage unfolded at the Gazette.

Ramos was apprehended without police a shot. The charging papers say Ramos was found hiding under a desk, like the journalists who had crawled into similar positions to escape the line of fire.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” Acting Chief William Krampf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department said as police searched the man’s home in Laurel.

Arrested with a “long gun firearm” and smoke grenades, Ramos is due in court at 10:30 a.m. Friday on five counts of murder. The victims from Thursday’s shooting included Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper’s assistant managing editor.

Carl Hiaasen, a novelist who was Hiassen’s brother, said he was “devastated and heartsick,” calling his brother “one of the most gentle and funny people I’ve ever known.”

Gerald Fischman, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters; reporter John McNamara, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith were also slain, and two other employees were treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

“Devastated & heartbroken,” Gazette Editor Jimmy DeButts tweeted at 2 p.m., as police evacuated the building of 170 people, escorting them to a nearby Lord & Taylor department store. “Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day.”

This morning the newspaper followed through on its pledge to publish a Friday edition.

The Associated Press quoted a court document classifying Ramos as “recalcitrant,” and investigators called the suspect uncooperative.

After losing his court battle with the Gazette, according to the AP, Ramos took to Twitter to continue harassing the newspaper.

“One said he’d enjoy seeing the paper stop publishing, but ‘it would be nicer’ to see two journalists ‘cease breathing,’” the AP said.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said they do not yet know Ramos’ motive since he “has not been very forthcoming.”

New York City police immediately tightened security at news organizations in the nation’s media capital as some worried that the shooting was inspired by escalating attacks on the “fake news media” from President Donald Trump and lower-ranking politicians.

The president tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders added in a tweet: “Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD. A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families.”

Annapolis will hold a vigil for the victims Friday night at a public square near the Capitol, followed by a march to a dock for a service by the water. Across the street from the Gazette newsroom. there will also be a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Friday.

Capital Gazette Communications is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

