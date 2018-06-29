New Delay Sought for Michael Flynn Sentencing

WASHINGTON (CN) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys both recommended a two-month delay Friday in the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Due to the status of the special counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time,” the status report says.

The request comes two months after the parties submitted a nearly identical status report on May 1 that sought a 60-day extension.

Like the May status report, Friday’s is short on details about why sentencing should be delayed yet again.

Flynn pleaded guilty in November to lying to federal investigators about his December 2016 conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

He has since been cooperating with Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling and possible ties between Russia and the trump campaign.

