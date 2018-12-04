Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including the clash over border-wall funding threatening to end in a holly jolly government shutdown; President Donald Trump’s lawyers say adult film star Stormy Daniels should pay about $778,000 in attorney’s fees and sanctions; attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland plan to file subpoenas demanding financial records tied to the Trump Organization; a year after President Trump signed a proclamation reducing the size of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by nearly a million acres, scientists warn the reduction could have a serious impact on the area’s bee population; investment manager Jeffrey Epstein admits that he pursued a years-long frivolous civil case to stymie an attorney’s quest to hold him accountable for victimizing underage girls; the European Court of Human Rights blasts Hungarian courts for upholding a libel verdict against a news outlet whose only “crime” was linking to a YouTube video inside a news story, and more.

National

The Capitol is seen early morning in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) As the clash over border-wall funding threatens to end in a holly jolly government shutdown, lawmakers have put forward a short-term spending bill that will delay the fight until just before Christmas.

Stormy Daniels shows the Key during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

2.) President Donald Trump’s lawyers said at a hearing Monday that adult film star Stormy Daniels should pay about $778,000 in attorney’s fees and sanctions after her defamation lawsuit against the president was tossed by a federal judge.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Associated Press)

3.) Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland plan to file subpoenas Tuesday demanding financial records tied to the Trump Organization, according to the Maryland attorney general’s office.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

4.) Special counsel Robert Mueller is set to give the first public insight into how much information President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser has shared with prosecutors in the Russia investigation.

Regional

5.) A year after President Trump signed a proclamation reducing the size of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by nearly a million acres, scientists warn the reduction could have a serious impact on the area’s bee population.

Scottie Pippen playing for the Chicago Bulls in 1995. (Steve Lipofsky of Basketballphoto.com)

6.) NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has sued a lawyer-turned-shock-comic, claiming she trashed his $10 million mansion and made off with his coveted collection of Cuisinart knives.

This July 27, 2006, photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.  (Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office via AP)
7.) Investment manager Jeffrey Epstein admitted Tuesday that he pursued a years-long frivolous civil case to stymie an attorney’s quest to hold him accountable for victimizing underage girls in a Palm Beach Island sex-massage ring.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania speaks at a news conference in the state Capitol after legislation to respond to a landmark grand jury report accusing hundreds of Roman Catholic priests of sexually abusing children over decades stalled in the Legislature, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)
8.) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Monday that it will not release the blacked-out names of priests implicated in a statewide grand jury report on child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.
In this courtroom sketch, Hong Kong businessman Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho, right, is seated at the defense table during jury selection for his trial, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in New York, at Manhattan Federal Court. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
9.) Recapping testimony about gift boxes stuffed with cash, a federal prosecutor told jurors at closing arguments Tuesday that a Chinese businessman’s globe-hopping corruption scheme has the trappings of a Hollywood thriller.

International

The sun rises as seen in Parliament Square with the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the foreground in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

10.) Pivotal legal opinions on Great Britain’s decision to leave the European Union took center stage Tuesday, and stuck fresh blows to embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

The European Court of Human Rights building in Strasbourg, France.

11.) The European Court of Human Rights blasted Hungarian courts on Tuesday for upholding a libel verdict against a news outlet whose only “crime” was linking to a YouTube video inside a news story.

