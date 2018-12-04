Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the clash over border-wall funding threatening to end in a holly jolly government shutdown; President Donald Trump’s lawyers say adult film star Stormy Daniels should pay about $778,000 in attorney’s fees and sanctions; attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland plan to file subpoenas demanding financial records tied to the Trump Organization; a year after President Trump signed a proclamation reducing the size of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by nearly a million acres, scientists warn the reduction could have a serious impact on the area’s bee population; investment manager Jeffrey Epstein admits that he pursued a years-long frivolous civil case to stymie an attorney’s quest to hold him accountable for victimizing underage girls; the European Court of Human Rights blasts Hungarian courts for upholding a libel verdict against a news outlet whose only “crime” was linking to a YouTube video inside a news story, and more.

National

1.) As the clash over border-wall funding threatens to end in a holly jolly government shutdown, lawmakers have put forward a short-term spending bill that will delay the fight until just before Christmas.

2.) President Donald Trump’s lawyers said at a hearing Monday that adult film star Stormy Daniels should pay about $778,000 in attorney’s fees and sanctions after her defamation lawsuit against the president was tossed by a federal judge.

3.) Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland plan to file subpoenas Tuesday demanding financial records tied to the Trump Organization, according to the Maryland attorney general’s office.

4.) Special counsel Robert Mueller is set to give the first public insight into how much information President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser has shared with prosecutors in the Russia investigation.

Regional

5.) A year after President Trump signed a proclamation reducing the size of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by nearly a million acres, scientists warn the reduction could have a serious impact on the area’s bee population.

6.) NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has sued a lawyer-turned-shock-comic, claiming she trashed his $10 million mansion and made off with his coveted collection of Cuisinart knives.

International

10.) Pivotal legal opinions on Great Britain’s decision to leave the European Union took center stage Tuesday, and stuck fresh blows to embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

11.) The European Court of Human Rights blasted Hungarian courts on Tuesday for upholding a libel verdict against a news outlet whose only “crime” was linking to a YouTube video inside a news story.

