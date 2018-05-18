Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including the unidentified owners of a property in Washington state putting former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort close to satisfying the terms of his $10 million bail package; a federal judge says he expects to receive unredacted affidavits that the government used to obtain search-and-seizure warrants against Manafort by Monday; police arrest a student suspected of fatally shooting 10 people at a high school near Houston early Friday morning; Attorney General Jeff Sessions orders immigration courts to stop using an administrative tool to close cases despite the immigration system’s massive backlog; Catholic Social Services sues Philadelphia in federal court, claiming the City Council unconstitutionally stopped placing children in its foster homes; a federal judge in Louisiana orders David Duke to produce his communications with the organizers of last year’s deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and more.

1.) Police have arrested a student suspected of fatally shooting 10 people at a high school near Houston early Friday morning and the school district said possible explosives have been found on and off campus.

2.) Nearly seven months after Paul Manafort’s criminal indictment, the unidentified owners of a property in Washington state have put the former Trump campaign manager close to satisfying the terms of his $10 million bail package.

3.) Unredacted affidavits that the government used to obtain search-and-seizure warrants against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort are due Monday, a federal judge ruled.

4.) Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered immigration courts to stop using an administrative tool to close cases despite the immigration system’s massive backlog.

5.)  A lawyer who purports to represent the interests of unnamed women “sexually victimized” by former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman took aim Thursday at lawyer Michael Avenatti to bolster his motion for a protective order.

6.) Attorneys for three private citizens faced an uphill battle Thursday trying to convince a federal judge to consider their lawsuit against unofficial Trump adviser Roger Stone and the Trump campaign over their alleged involvement in the Russian conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 election.

7.) Apple will remain on the hook for a class action lawsuit claiming its Powerbeats headphones stop working when they come into contact with sweat or water, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

8.) Catholic Social Services has sued Philadelphia in federal court, claiming the City Council unconstitutionally stopped placing children in its foster homes because of the church’s opposition to gay marriage, “prioritiz(ing) political grandstanding over the needs of children.”

9.) Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining firm embroiled in a Facebook privacy fiasco, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Thursday.

10.) The CEO of Campbell Soup announced her retirement Friday as the company announced that it will undertake a strategic review to address poor sales in a climate that is increasingly hostile to processed foods and imported steel.

11.) Overruling the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard’s objections, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered David Duke to produce his communications with the organizers of last year’s deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

12.) A Boeing 737 operated by the state-owned Cubana airline  crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday with 104 people on board.

