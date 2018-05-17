Avenatti Cast as Villain in Bizarre Schneiderman Tangle

MANHATTAN (CN) – A lawyer who purports to represent the interests of unnamed women “sexually victimized” by former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman took aim Thursday at lawyer Michael Avenatti to bolster his motion for a protective order.

“Avenatti’s fast and loose style is exactly why a protective order should be granted,” attorney Peter Gleason said of the attorney for Stephanie Clifford, who made a name for herself as Stormy Daniels in the adult-entertainment world.

Gleason says he consulted Michael Cohen, the embattled private attorney of President Donald Trump, years earlier about Schneiderman accusers. Because Cohen’s files were raided by the FBI, part of a criminal investigation in which Daniels is vying to intervene, Gleason says his privileged conversations with Cohen should be protected.

Daniels is fighting to have a court void the nondisclosure agreement that she says Cohen had her sign to buy her silence about a one-night stand with Trump.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood invited Gleason to memorialize his argument for a protective order after the lawyer wrote her a letter last week.

