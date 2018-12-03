Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court ordering the U.S. solicitor general to offer input in two water cases, one involving a pipeline crack that caused an oil spill in South Carolina and the other involving Maui wastewater that drifts into the ocean; conspiracy theorist and conservative author Jerome Corsi files a complaint with the Justice Department alleging Special Counsel Robert Mueller has engaged in misconduct; the D.C. Circuit endorses a ban keeping Russian-made software out of U.S. government offices; Chicago’s school board claims in court that the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos revoked $4 million in grant money based on incomplete investigations; the Pew Research Center finds that counting an uptick in the number of Americans who prefer to watch their news online, print remains out of favor while television still reigns supreme; the political crisis hanging over France continues unabated, and more.

National

1.) The Supreme Court ordered the U.S. solicitor general on Monday to offer input in two water cases, one involving a pipeline crack that caused an oil spill in South Carolina and the other involving Maui wastewater that drifts into the ocean.

2.) Conspiracy theorist and conservative author Jerome Corsi on Monday filed a complaint with the Justice Department alleging Special Counsel Robert Mueller has engaged in misconduct during his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Regional

4.) Four Chippewa tribes in northern Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Scott Walker and other officials over the state’s attempts to collect property taxes on reservation lands acquired through an 1854 treaty.

5.) Chicago’s school board claims in court that the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos revoked $4 million in grant money based on incomplete investigations into the school district’s handling of sexual harassment and assault reports.

6.) A group of Indiana students claims officials in their school district prevented them from using the words “gay” and “LGBT” to describe their gay-straight alliance club and imposed restrictions that don’t apply to other student groups.

7.) In unveiling an updated technology plan for the courts, the California Judicial Council said Friday it has learned from the tech debacles of the past.

8.) A self-styled music impresario who was set to face off against rapper Drake in court Monday reached a confidential settlement to head off their New York trial.

Research & Polls

9.) Counting an uptick in the number of Americans who prefer to watch their news online, the Pew Research Center reported Monday that print remains out of favor while television still reigns supreme.

International

10.) The toll is dramatic: 263 people injured nationwide, more than 400 arrested; the Arc de Triomphe covered in graffiti and its inner museums smashed; dozens of burned cars; torched businesses; a political crisis hanging over France; a feeling of insurrection in the air.

