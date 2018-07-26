Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge ruling Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross may have added the citizenship question to the 2020 census for discriminatory reasons; records from the bankruptcy proceedings of Attorney Michael Avenatti will be sealed at his request; the world’s smallest and most endangered porpoise, often caught in gillnets by commercial fisherman, are given another chance at survival as a court orders the Trump administration ban seafood from countries where the net is still used; the first systemic analysis of global marine wilderness finds only a small fraction of the world’s oceans can still be classified as wilderness; a Pew survey finds Americans are generally supportive of gene editing; meanwhile, a new survey finds most voters in California care about the environment and want the same from their next governor, and more.

National

1.) Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross may have added the citizenship question to the 2020 census for discriminatory reasons, a federal judge ruled Thursday, advancing a challenge by 18 states, several cities and nongovernmental groups.

2.) Kevin Patrick Mallory, a former CIA contractor convicted of selling defense secrets to a Chinese spy last month, will be acquitted on two counts, a federal judge has decided.

Regional

6.) In over 100 pages of affidavits submitted Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union in the class action over the separation of immigrant families, attorneys said parents separated from their kids at the U.S.-Mexico border were coerced into waiving their rights to family reunification.

7.) The Seventh Circuit upheld an injunction Thursday against an Indiana law that makes women undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before an abortion, finding there is no medical justification for the rule.

Science

9.) Only a small fraction of the world’s oceans can still be classified as wilderness, according the first systemic analysis of global marine wilderness published Thursday.

Research & Polls

10.) Should gene editing be used to treat serious congenital diseases or boost a baby’s brainpower? According to a Pew survey published Thursday, Americans are generally supportive of gene editing but have clear boundaries and concerns about “going too far.”

11.) Most voters in California care about the environment and want the same from their next governor, according to the results of a new survey released Wednesday that asked voters how they feel about environmental issues.

12.) A majority of Americans feel that higher education is in a downward spiral, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday, but Republicans and Democrats disagree on why.

