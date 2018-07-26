Mueller Reapplies for Subpoenas, Submits Juror Request

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – This week’s change in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s trial date in Virginia, prompted Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday to renew his his request for blank subpoena sets for potential witnesses.

In a separate action, Mueller’s team also asked U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III to add three prospective jurors previously excused from serving during Manafort’s trial to be added back to the jury pool.

Manafort’s trial in Virginia was originally scheduled to begin earlier this week, but defense attorney Kevin Downing asked for a delay after it was revealed that thousands of pages evidence had not yet been reviewed by Manafort’s attorneys.

Downing said 120,000 new pages of documents had been turned over to the defense since July 6. Over 70,000 pages came from devices used by Manafort’s onetime business partner, Rick Gates.

An additional 49,000 pages from Manafort’s accounting firm, NKSFB, were also omitted, Downing said.

Manafort faces multiples counts of bank and tax fraud at his trial in Virginia, which is currently set to start on July 31. He faces a second trial, on similar charges, in Washington, D.C. in September.

By granting Downing’s request, Judge Ellis effectively made previous subpoenas issued to Mueller moot, necessitating the need for an additional request.

In a separate filing Thursday, Mueller also requested that the 3 of the 30 prospective jurors excused Wednesday by Judge Ellis be added back to the jury selection pool.

“Given that each of these jurors affirmed that they would be able to decide the case fairly and impartially based solely on the evidence presented and the court’s instruction of law,” wrote Andrew Weissmann, special assistant to special counsel. “The government believes any concerns that court has as to their ability to be impartial would be best addressed during voir dire.”

This story is developing. …

Like this: Like Loading...