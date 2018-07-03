Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ordering the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to end a policy of open-ended detention for asylum seekers; a federal judge advances litigation over the citizenship question that the U.S. government is adding to the 2020 census; a series of wildfires break out across Northern California, prompting evacuations and an influx of firefighters in advance of the Independence Day holiday; Los Angeles will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on Aug. 1; the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules a police officer did not need a warrant to draw the blood of a drunken driver who fell unconscious; Chinese scientists reveal new solar technology could turn windows into tiny electrical generators; Germany’s ruling coalition has averted a crisis – for now at least – after Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to tighten her country’s southern border against asylum seekers, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Monday ordered the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to end a policy of open-ended detention for asylum seekers as they cases make their way through the U.S. legal system.

2.) Advancing litigation over the citizenship question that the U.S. government is adding to the 2020 census, a federal judge on Tuesday highlighted evidence of bad faith by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Regional

5.) A series of wildfires broke out across Northern California over the weekend, prompting evacuations and an influx of firefighters in advance of the Independence Day holiday.

6.) Los Angeles will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on Aug. 1, but it’s likely to be many months before any of those companies open their doors for business.

7.) A police officer did not need a warrant to draw the blood of a drunken driver who fell unconscious, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Science

8.) Suggesting that human carriers of the Zika virus experience pregnancy loss more commonly than previously thought, researchers reported new findings Tuesday involving monkeys.

9.) New solar technology could turn windows into tiny electrical generators, allowing people to heat and cool their homes in a more environmentally friendly way, Chinese scientists revealed Tuesday.

Research & Polls

10.) Now more than ever the internet is ingrained into our daily lives, and a nonscientific report Tuesday from the Pew Research Center says the positives can outweigh the negatives of being constantly connected despite misinformation, privacy issues and losing out on face-to-face interactions.

International

11.) Germany’s ruling coalition has averted a crisis – for now at least – after Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to tighten her country’s southern border against asylum seekers, according to news reports.

