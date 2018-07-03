Judge Cites Bad Faith in Case on Census Change

MANHATTAN (CN) – Advancing litigation over the citizenship question that the U.S. government is adding to the 2020 census, a federal judge on Tuesday highlighted evidence of bad faith by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

On June 21, Secretary Ross told the House Ways and Means Committee that the Department of Justice requested that the census include a citizenship question to help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

“It now appears those statements were potentially untrue,” U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said from the bench this morning, quoting a brief that Ross filed with the court on June 21.

“Soon after my appointment as secretary of commerce, I began considering various fundamental issues regarding the upcoming 2020 census, including funding and content,” Ross said.

“Part of those considerations included whether to reinstate a citizenship question, which other senior administration officials had previously raised.”

Taking issue with this apparent flip-flop, Judge Furman cited the reversal as a reason to initiate discovery for 19 attorneys general who contend that the citizenship question is unconstitutional.

The government must produce its privilege log and complete initial disclosures by July 23.

Judge Furman allowed the states to pursue 10 fact depositions from the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce, barring them at this time from putting Secretary Ross and White House officials on the hot seat.

This story is developing…

