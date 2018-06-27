Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing his retirement as the Supreme Court adjourned for the summer; on its law day, the high court deals a huge blow to organized labor, ruling government-employee unions cannot force nonmember workers to pay bargaining fees; the House of Representatives fails to pass an immigration overhaul backed by Republican leadership, the second time in less than a week lawmakers have rejected a GOP immigration proposal; federal regulators say a recently discovered frog species in Nevada and an unusual singing sparrow are being considered for protection under the Endangered Species Act; ending months of discussions with lawmakers itching to spend California’s swelling surplus, Gov. Jerry Brown signs a $138 billion state budget that fills the state’s rainy-day fund and boosts funding for education and homelessness programs; a magistrate opines EU courts alone should preside over cases that implicate the European Central Bank while looking at challenge by former Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to opposition he faced because of his tax crimes and other offenses, and more.

National

1.) Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his formal resignation Wednesday afternoon as the Supreme Court adjourned for the summer.

2.) In a huge blow to organized labor, a divided Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that government-employee unions cannot force nonmember workers to pay bargaining fees.

Regional

6.) Millions of Americans nationwide voted in primary elections Tuesday, gearing up for one of the most closely watched midterm campaign seasons in decades.

7.) Ending months of discussions with lawmakers itching to spend California’s swelling surplus, Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed a $138 billion state budget that fills the state’s rainy-day fund and boosts funding for education and homelessness programs.

8.) A Texas sheriff warned the public Tuesday about the dangers of fentanyl after a deputy removed a flyer from her car’s windshield, began to feel lightheaded and was hospitalized, and the opioid was found on another flyer in the area.

9.) With 98 percent of New Mexico suffering from drought this summer, a fight over water rights is gearing up in the state capital, where the commissioner of public lands sued the state engineer for allowing millions of gallons of groundwater to be used for fracking.

International

12.) EU courts alone should preside over cases that implicate the European Central Bank, a magistrate opined Wednesday, looking at challenge by former Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to opposition he faced because of his tax crimes and other offenses.

