Justices Open New Chapter In Georgia-Florida Water Dispute

(CN) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday revived Florida’s request to have a special master decide how much water Georgia can take from Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, signaling the end is potentially near in a decades-long dispute between the two states.

The court had turned the matter over to a special master, who concluded that Florida failed to meet its initial burden of demonstrating that the Court can eventually fashion an effective equitable decree.

But in a ruling written by Justice Stephen Breyer, a majority of justices said the special master applied too strict a standard in his analysis when he concluded Florida failed to prove capping Georgia’s water consumption would significantly ally environmental concerns about wetlands and bays that dot the Florida panhandle.

Breyer was joined in the majority by Chief Justice John Roberts, and justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.

Justice Clarence Thomas filed a dissenting opinion, on which he was joined by justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch.

The basin begins in northeast Georgia and flows south into the Florida Panhandle, along a route the straddles the two states’ borders with Alabama, before its outflow empties into the Apalachicola Bay.

Despite repeated attempts to forge an ironclad agreement between the states regarding how much water they are entitled to take from the basin, Georgia has consistently taken more than Florida wishes to meet the growing water needs of metropolitan Atlanta and rural cotton and peanut farmers.

Florida’s proposed cap on Georgia’s water use would restrict the state’s use to 1992 levels. The Atlanta metro area’s population has increased by 55 percent since then, according to court documents.

As a result, Florida says, the ecosystem of the panhandle has been devastated and fisheries-related industries on the bay, like oyster harvesting, nearly driven to extinction.

The estuary is also an important breeding ground for commercially-important fish and home to an endangered mussel. In 2013, the Obama administration declared a fisheries disaster for the area.

Both states emphasize the decision could have major economic ramifications. Florida says the oyster industry and tourism in the area brings in several million dollars a year. In Georgia’s court filings, attorneys claimed the water restrictions could cause the state to lose more than $13 billion.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott filed the lawsuit directly with the U.S. Supreme Court — a rare “original jurisdiction” case — after “20 years of failed negotiations.” Justices appointed a special master to review the case and propose a ruling.

The special master, Ralph Lancaster Jr., issued a report last year siding with Georgia. Although Georgia’s water use is negatively impacting Florida, Lancaster wrote, the Sunshine State could not prove a cap would “provide a material benefit to Florida.”

Florida disagreed and justices heard oral arguments in January.

The “water wars” between the two southern states is further complicated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which controls the dams along the river basin.

In a brief filed earlier this year, the Corps noted that they control the dams and reservoirs of the disputed river basin by Congressional mandate. The Corps issued an updated water management manual in December that essentially allows Atlanta to take as much water as the city needs.

This story is developing…

Like this: Like Loading...