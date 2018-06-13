Nightly Brief
Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top CNS stories for today including five states holding primary elections Tuesday, with two key GOP races marked by the candidates’ willingness to follow President Donald Trump’s policies; South Carolinians awoke Wednesday morning to word that Mark Sanford, who had never lost a race in his political career, had been defeated in his congressional primary by a candidate who made his lack of support for President Donald Trump the focus of her campaign; Special Counsel Robert Mueller requests a federal court in Virginia issue additional blank subpoenas for the first day of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial; California official qualify a ballot initiative that would break up the nation’s most populous state and its $2.7 trillion economy; a new study finds melting Antarctic ice has raised global sea levels by more than a quarter of an inch since 1992; a grand jury returns indictments against five Russians and three Syrians accused of violating U.S. sanctions by shipping jet fuel and money to Syria, and more.
Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.
National
1.) Five states held primary elections Tuesday, with two key GOP races marked by the candidates’ willingness to follow President Donald Trump’s policies.
2.) In 2017, Virginia voters shocked the Republican political establishment by flipping a dozens seats in the state legislature and coming close to handing control of the body to Democrats. That election set in motion the “blue wave” that has since been felt in every corner of the country.
3.) South Carolinians awoke Wednesday morning to word that Mark Sanford, the former governor and a presence on the state’s political scene for nearly a quarter of a century, was defeated in his congressional primary by a candidate who made his lack of support for President Donald Trump the focus of her campaign.
4.) A working group created by the federal judiciary to address sexual harassment came under fire Wednesday as activists skewered their efforts to date in a Senate hearing.
5.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller requested Wednesday that a federal court in Virginia issue additional blank subpoenas for the first day of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial.
6.) Suggesting the imminence of a plea deal for embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen, sources told ABC News and The Associated Press on Wednesday that Cohen’s attorneys are withdrawing their services.
Regional
7.) The nation’s most populous state and its $2.7 trillion economy could be broken up, as California officials late Tuesday qualified a plan for the November ballot that would slice the Golden State in three.
8.) A pair of street preachers ejected from the 2015 Nashville Pride Festival and threatened with arrest argued Wednesday before the Sixth Circuit that their First Amendment rights were violated by event and security staff.
9.) Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds asked the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday to reverse a finding that sports teams must pay sales taxes on collectible bobblehead toys and other giveaways to fans on game days.
10.) As epic in scope as the global challenge it tackled, the first hearing Wednesday in New York City’s attempt to impute liability on oil companies for climate change featured a 90-minute salon on modern history.
Science
11.) Melting Antarctic ice has raised global sea levels by more than a quarter of an inch since 1992, with 40 percent of the increase occurring in the past five years, according to a study published Wednesday in the leading scientific journal Nature.
12.) A subset of killer whales that dine on marine mammals telegraph their presence by emitting alarming and identifiable calls, a new study finds.
International
13.) A grand jury returned indictments Tuesday against five Russians and three Syrians accused of violating U.S. sanctions by shipping jet fuel and money to Syria.