Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including five states holding primary elections Tuesday, with two key GOP races marked by the candidates’ willingness to follow President Donald Trump’s policies; South Carolinians awoke Wednesday morning to word that Mark Sanford, who had never lost a race in his political career, had been defeated in his congressional primary by a candidate who made his lack of support for President Donald Trump the focus of her campaign; Special Counsel Robert Mueller requests a federal court in Virginia issue additional blank subpoenas for the first day of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial; California official qualify a ballot initiative that would break up the nation’s most populous state and its $2.7 trillion economy; a new study finds melting Antarctic ice has raised global sea levels by more than a quarter of an inch since 1992; a grand jury returns indictments against five Russians and three Syrians accused of violating U.S. sanctions by shipping jet fuel and money to Syria, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Five states held primary elections Tuesday, with two key GOP races marked by the candidates’ willingness to follow President Donald Trump’s policies.

2.) In 2017, Virginia voters shocked the Republican political establishment by flipping a dozens seats in the state legislature and coming close to handing control of the body to Democrats. That election set in motion the “blue wave” that has since been felt in every corner of the country.

Regional

7.) The nation’s most populous state and its $2.7 trillion economy could be broken up, as California officials late Tuesday qualified a plan for the November ballot that would slice the Golden State in three.

8.) A pair of street preachers ejected from the 2015 Nashville Pride Festival and threatened with arrest argued Wednesday before the Sixth Circuit that their First Amendment rights were violated by event and security staff.

Science

11.) Melting Antarctic ice has raised global sea levels by more than a quarter of an inch since 1992, with 40 percent of the increase occurring in the past five years, according to a study published Wednesday in the leading scientific journal Nature.

12.) A subset of killer whales that dine on marine mammals telegraph their presence by emitting alarming and identifiable calls, a new study finds.

International

13.) A grand jury returned indictments Tuesday against five Russians and three Syrians accused of violating U.S. sanctions by shipping jet fuel and money to Syria.

Like this: Like Loading...