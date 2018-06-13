Mueller Seeks More Subpoenas Ahead of Manafort Trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller requested Wednesday that a federal court in Virginia issue additional blank subpoenas sets, for the first day of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial.

In May, Mueller asked the court to issue 90 sets of subpoenas for potential witnesses for the Manafort trial. Wednesday’s request is for five additional sets.

The last round of preparations for the fast-approaching trial in Virginia appear to be underway; on Tuesday, Judge T.S. Ellis III agreed to reschedule the trial date from July 24 to July 25.

The request was made in light of conflicting schedules Manafort has with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia where he will also stand trial in September.

Specific details about the nature of the subpoenas or who they will be sent to is unknown.

This story is developing …

