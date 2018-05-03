Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump backing up revelations by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani that Trump repaid his personal lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen gave adult film star Stormy Daniels; published reports say federal investigators monitored Michael Cohen’s phone calls weeks before the raids on his office; Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a request for 70 blank subpoenas in the Virginia court presiding over one of two criminal proceedings involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs into law a portion of the state budget that will give teachers a 20 percent pay raise over the next three years, ending a six-day walkout by educators; Chinese researchers say they have developed a sophisticated membrane that can dramatically improve water desalination systems, and more.

National

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. on Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

1.) In a series of tweets early Thursday, President Donald Trump backed up revelations by his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani that Trump repaid his personal lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen spent on an agreement with adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her 2006 affair with the president.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is rushed into an adult venue, Blush, by a bodyguard as she arrives to perform in her show in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

2.) Federal investigators monitored Michael Cohen’s phone calls weeks before the public search warrant that resulted in the raids on his office, home and hotel room in April, according to reports from NBC.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

3.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday filed a request for 70 blank subpoenas in the Virginia court presiding over one of two criminal proceedings involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

4.) A Native American feather dancer asked the U.S. government Thursday to end its restrictions on tribes using eagle feathers in religious ceremonies.

Central American migrants traveling with the annual “Stations of the Cross” caravan sleep at a sports club in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)
5.) Bolstering its ranks to handle what it called a “border crisis,” the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday announced it has hired additional prosecutors to handle immigration cases along the southwest border.

Regional

Teachers chant as they continue to protest at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of the budget and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed that part of the budget. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

6.) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey early Thursday signed into law a portion of the state budget that will give teachers a 20 percent pay raise over the next three years, ending a six-day walkout by educators.

In this Feb. 12, 2018, photo, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson sits inside the House chamber while waiting on Gov. Asa Hutchinson to deliver his State of the State address in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)

7.) The Arkansas Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will allow the state to enforce a voter identification law that was struck down as unconstitutional last week by a state judge.

Ghost Ship warehouse after the fire. [photo credit: Jim Heaphy]
8.) A California judge Wednesday refused to dismiss Oakland from a civil lawsuit over the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people, finding the city had a mandatory duty to ensure the warehouse was safe.

Jannett Martinez holds her cat, Gigi, as she rides a boat out of her neighborhood, which was inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

9.) A group of flood-weary Houston homeowners asked the Fifth Circuit on Thursday to revive their claims the city is liable for approving construction projects that drain rainwater into their neighborhoods.

Water flows through an irrigation canal to crops near Lemoore, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
10.) Silicon Valley’s water district kicked the can down the road Wednesday night, deferring a critical decision regarding the funding of Delta Tunnels until next Tuesday.

Science

11.) Chinese researchers have developed a sophisticated membrane that can dramatically improve water desalination systems, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

 

International

The chambers of the European Court of Justice.

12.) Recommending some slack for digital-privacy laws, a magistrate for Europe’s highest court said Thursday that cellphone metadata should be accessible to police even if a crime is not particularly serious.

