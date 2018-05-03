Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump backing up revelations by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani that Trump repaid his personal lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen gave adult film star Stormy Daniels; published reports say federal investigators monitored Michael Cohen’s phone calls weeks before the raids on his office; Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a request for 70 blank subpoenas in the Virginia court presiding over one of two criminal proceedings involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs into law a portion of the state budget that will give teachers a 20 percent pay raise over the next three years, ending a six-day walkout by educators; Chinese researchers say they have developed a sophisticated membrane that can dramatically improve water desalination systems, and more.

National

1.) In a series of tweets early Thursday, President Donald Trump backed up revelations by his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani that Trump repaid his personal lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen spent on an agreement with adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her 2006 affair with the president.

2.) Federal investigators monitored Michael Cohen’s phone calls weeks before the public search warrant that resulted in the raids on his office, home and hotel room in April, according to reports from NBC.

3.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday filed a request for 70 blank subpoenas in the Virginia court presiding over one of two criminal proceedings involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

4.) A Native American feather dancer asked the U.S. government Thursday to end its restrictions on tribes using eagle feathers in religious ceremonies.

Regional

6.) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey early Thursday signed into law a portion of the state budget that will give teachers a 20 percent pay raise over the next three years, ending a six-day walkout by educators.

7.) The Arkansas Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will allow the state to enforce a voter identification law that was struck down as unconstitutional last week by a state judge.

8.) A California judge Wednesday refused to dismiss Oakland from a civil lawsuit over the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people, finding the city had a mandatory duty to ensure the warehouse was safe.

Science

11.) Chinese researchers have developed a sophisticated membrane that can dramatically improve water desalination systems, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

International

12.) Recommending some slack for digital-privacy laws, a magistrate for Europe’s highest court said Thursday that cellphone metadata should be accessible to police even if a crime is not particularly serious.

