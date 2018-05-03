Cohen’s Phones Wiretapped; White House Call Intercepted

MANHATTAN (CN) – Federal investigators had wiretaps on Michael Cohen’s phone lines weeks before the public search warrant that resulted in the raids on his office, home and hotel room in April, according to reports from NBC.

“What we know is federal investigators pursuant to a lawful court order warrant were able to wiretap the phone lines of Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen,” NBC News investigative Tom Winter said this afternoon in a live interview on MSNC. “That this wiretap occurred several weeks before the now public search warrant that was executed here in New York several weeks ago.”

Along with Julia Ainsley, Winter reported that their investigation found “at least one phone call conversation between a long belonging to Michael Cohen and the White House was also intercepted.”

Previously, federal prosecutors in New York revealed in court filings that their covert searches targeted multiple email accounts of Cohen’s.

Stephen Ryan and Todd Harrison, attorneys for Cohen at the firm McDermott Will & Emery, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on NBC’s report.

Prosecutors have not yet examined the materials seized on April 9 from Cohen’s office, home and suite at the Loews Regency hotel while a court-appointed special monitor determines whether any are protected by attorney-client privilege.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood tapped former federal judge Barbara Jones for the special master post on April 26.

Along with physical documents, the privilege review will cover digital material on hard drives and several dozen phones and mobile devices. “We are not going to start reviewing the documents substantively,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McKay promised Judge Wood last week.

Prosecutors are said to be looking for communications involving the payment of $130,000 that Cohen paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claims that she was paid to keep quiet about a one-night stand she had years earlier with Trump.

Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, brought a suit in Los Angeles to have the settlement declared void, but a court there put the matter on hold in light of Cohen’s criminal investigation in New York.

On Monday, Daniels filed another suit in New York, this time saying that Trump defamed her by calling it a “total con job” after she released a sketch of the man she claims threatened her about her alleged fling with Trump.

Hours before NBC broke its report on the wiretap, President Trump tweeted confirmation about Cohen’s payment, saying it was part of a nondisclosure agreement that “was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair.”

The president has not yet tweeted anything about NBC’s wiretap report. In March 2017, Trump accused former President Barack Obama of secret phone surveillance.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” he tweeted. “Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Like this: Like Loading...