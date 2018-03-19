Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the u.S. Supreme Court denying an emergency appeal by Pennsylvania Republicans to block the implementation of new congressional maps; the high court agreeing to decide whether detained immigrants should get a bond hearing if the U.S. government delayed taking them into custody after they committed a criminal offense; activists and citizens gather in Richmond, Virginia to support and comment on a proposal to make Virginia the first state in the South to limit carbon emissions; a high-speed rail line connecting Seattle and Portland with Vancouver, British Columbia, closer to being a possibility; starting in April, Europeans will be able to “Netflix and chill” while vacationing in another EU state now that regulators have lifted cross-border restrictions on accessing digital subscriptions, and more.

National

1.) The Supreme Court on Monday denied an emergency appeal by Pennsylvania Republicans to block the implementation of new congressional maps, a significant blow to the GOP that makes it far more likely that the new map will be in place for the 2018 elections.

2.) The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether detained immigrants should get a bond hearing if the U.S. government delayed taking them into custody after they committed a criminal offense.

3.) The Supreme Court appeared unlikely Monday to strike down a Minnesota law that keeps people from collecting on their exes’ life-insurance policies.

4.) A Sunday night explosion triggered by a trip wire left two men seriously injured in an incident that police in Austin, Texas, say is connected to three other bombings this month.

Regional

5.) Activists and citizens gathered in the state capitol Monday to support and comment on a proposal to make Virginia the first state in the South to limit carbon emissions and enter a multi-state carbon trading market.

6.) A high-speed rail line connecting Seattle and Portland with Vancouver, British Columbia, could be a possibility, as Washington state’s governor and British Columbia’s premier promised more funding Friday to study such a project.

7.) A Massachusetts-based office supply company is fighting for the right to continue using its “Blizzard” logo for its line of bottled spring water and paper products, in the face of demands from Dairy Queen to cease and desist.

Science

8.) The tale of wine spills across pages covering thousands of years in the story of humanity. Food science researchers are writing a new chapter, transforming the “waste” from humanity’s noble rot into natural antioxidants used in consumer goods.

9.) A new family of small, implantable sensors that could help triage wounded soldiers, indicate effective exercises for an individual athlete, and provide an early warning of a developing health issue moves personalized medicine one step closer to becoming a reality, according to a new study.

International

10.) Starting in April, Europeans will be able to “Netflix and chill” while vacationing in another EU state now that regulators have lifted cross-border restrictions on accessing digital subscriptions.

