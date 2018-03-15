Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaing the Trump Organization demanding it turn over documents related to President Trump’s businesses and Russia; former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on asking a federal judge to throw out five criminal charges against him; an Ohio Appeals Court judge argues before the Sixth Circuit that state election laws regarding judicial candidates violate candidates’ free-speech right; anthropologists at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and a team of international collaborators discover that early humans in East Africa displayed sophisticated behavior, trading and tool crafting tens of thousands of years earlier than thought; a Spanish catering company whose name references the Mafia fails to win trademark approval from the European General Court, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization demanding it turn over documents related to President Trump’s businesses and Russia, the New York Times reported Thursday afternoon.

2.) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Wednesday night asked a federal judge to throw out five criminal charges against him.

3.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved five judicial nominees, including one who is up for a seat on the 10th Circuit.

4.) The Trump administration on Thursday imposed new sanctions on two dozen Russian entities and individuals for interfering in the 2016 election and carrying out a series of high-profile cyberattacks.

Regional

5.) An Ohio Appeals Court judge argued before the Sixth Circuit that state election laws regarding judicial candidates are unconstitutional and violate candidates’ free-speech rights.

6.) Since just after World War II, Toys R Us has been a fixture of American childhood at warehouses across the United States – until billions in debt from private-equity firms broke the back of its cartoon giraffe mascot.

Science

7.) Anthropologists at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and a team of international collaborators discovered that early humans in East Africa displayed sophisticated behavior, trading and tool crafting tens of thousands of years earlier than previously assumed.

8.) In an effort to help combat one of the greatest current threats to public health, researchers report Thursday they have identified the molecular basis of a major antibiotic resistance transfer mechanism in bacteria.

International

9.) A Spanish catering company whose name references the Mafia failed Thursday to win trademark approval from the European General Court.

10.) The European Court of Justice cracked down Thursday on Spain for trying to claw back a Social Security supplement because the retiree receiving it started receiving a separate pension from Switzerland.

Like this: Like Loading...