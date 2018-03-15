Report: Mueller Subpoenaed Trump Organization for Documents

(CN) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization demanding it turn over documents related to President Trump’s businesses and Russia, the New York Times reported Thursday afternoon.

The reporting by Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt is based on anonymous sources said to have been “briefed on the matter.”

They concede the breadth of the subpoena, which was delivered in the past few weeks, is still unknown. Also unknown is why Mueller felt compelled to issue it rather than ask the company to hand over the documents.

The Trump Organization oversees the Trump family’s far-flung business interests. The reports mark the first known time that Mueller has demanded documents related to Trump’s businesses.

The president has said he would view any investigation of his or his family’s personal finances as a “violation” by Mueller that crosses a red line.

This story is developing …

