Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Washington grappling with presidential calls for new policies on guns as students returned to the Parkland, Florida high school that was the scene of the nation’s latest mass shooting; Hope Hicks resigning as White House communications director; Republican gubernatorial candidates vying for the office of governor of California debate at El Camino College in Torrance; the European Court of Justice rules Hungary’s rules for licensing casinos and online gaming operations quash foreign competition, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

1.) As Parkland, Florida students return to class in the wake of a mass shooting that left 17 of their fellow students dead, Washington continued to grapple with President Trump’s call for tougher background checks, better school safety and more mental health resources to prevent shootings.

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2.) Hope Hicks, who only 24 hours ago told a congressional committee she has told “white lies” to benefit President Donald Trump, is resigning as White House communications director.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

3.) President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the latest charges filed against him in the broad investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. pauses for a photo with a supporter at a rally, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, in Elko, Nev. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4.) While the rest of the Supreme Court kept their views close to their robes, Justice Samuel Alito showed little esteem Wednesday for a Minnesota ban on political attire at the polls.

Capital One Bank in Wake Village, Texas. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

5.) The NAACP claims in a federal class action that Capital One Bank is closing branches in minority neighborhoods because it prefers white customers, while featuring black celebrities in commercials as cover for its discrimination.

Regional

Ivan Weikle makes a face at his father while holding a sign in support of PEIA drawn by Lewisburg Elementary School art teacher Jody Wilber (in hat) along Route 219 in Lewisburg, W.V., on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 on the third day of the statewide walkout by school personnel. (Craig Hudson /Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

6.) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice agreed to terms Tuesday evening to end the statewide teacher strike following several hours of talks between opposing sides.

An almond orchard in full bloom. Scientists say spraying fungicides during bloom – when honey bees are pollinating the future crop – is killing the bees, which are farmers’ sole means of pollination.

7.) As its vital snowpack shrinks and droughts intensify, California’s giant $50 billion agricultural industry is at a crossroads: how to keep feeding the nation while adapting to the reality of climate change.

8.) Republican gubernatorial candidates vying for the office of governor of California debated at El Camino College in Torrance Tuesday evening, criticizing Democratic state leaders and proposing their respective solutions to problems in the state.

A neon sign at the entrance to the San Francisco Medical Cannabis Clinic in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

9.) A federal judge Tuesday dismissed a constitutional challenge to classifying marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, the highest level of classification under the Controlled Substances Act.

International

The chambers of the European Court of Justice.

10.) Hungary’s rules for licensing casinos and online gaming operations quash foreign competition and therefore violate EU law, the European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday.

%d bloggers like this: