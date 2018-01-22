Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Senate ending a weekend-long government shut down with a procedural vote of 81-18 to restart federal operations; the Pennsylvania Supreme Court striking down the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts, saying they “clearly, plainly and palpably” violate the state constitution; filing suit over the $666.5 million American lobster fishery, a group of environmentalists say netting entanglements will cause the extinction of the North Atlantic right whale in the next 22 years; a new study finds developed nations can contain health care costs while maintaining a healthy population spending more of their health care budgets on social services, and more.

National

1.) Reopening the government for at least the next three weeks, the Senate killed the shutdown Monday with the promise of an upcoming vote on key immigration issues.

2.) The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that any legal challenge of what waters are subject to federal protection must be brought in a trial court, not a federal appeals court.

3.) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday struck down the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts, saying they “clearly, plainly and palpably” violate the state constitution.

4.) The Supreme Court took up a land battle Monday where 1,544 acres of privately owned Louisiana timberland were designated as critical habitat for the dusky gopher frog.

Regional

5.) Filing suit over the American lobster fishery — a $666.5 million operation that spans Maine to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina — a group of environmentalists say netting entanglements will cause the extinction of the North Atlantic right whale in the next 22 years.

6.) Jury trial begins Monday for Texas state Senator Carlos Uresti, who faces 11 felony counts, including fraud and money laundering, that could send him to federal prison for 200 years.

7.) Vegetarians cannot sue Buffalo Wild Wings for failing to disclose that its french fries, mozzarella sticks and other fried non-meat items are cooked in beef tallow, a federal judge ruled.

Research & Polls

8.) Developed nations can contain health care costs while maintaining a healthy population spending more of their health care budgets on social services, according to a new study.

9.) Lawmakers in Washington spent the weekend negotiating a deal to end the shutdown of the federal government while blaming their colleagues on the other side of the aisle for it. Meanwhile, more Americans say they blame Republicans for the shutdown, according to a new poll.

International

10.) At least one international human smuggling network is operated by “independent players,” according to a new study that examines the illegal transportation of people from the Horn of Africa into Northern Europe.

