Top CNS stories for today including the Virginia State Board of Elections announcing it will delay the drawing of lots to break a tie in a critical, undecided House of Delegates race; a federal jury found the former lawyer for convicted fraudster Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli guilty of helping the scorned pharmaceutical executive craft a scam to repay defrauded investors; eight families sued the San Bernardino City Unified School District in Southern California, saying the district failed to protect students from a school shooting this past April; in a new study scientists link brief exposure to low levels of fine-particulate air pollution and ozone to an elevated risk of premature death among senior citizens, and more.

1.) In National news, the Virginia State Board of Elections announced Wednesday it will delay the drawing of lots to break a tie in a critical, undecided House of Delegates race after lawyers for the Democratic candidate said she will appeal the recount court ruling that created the stalemate.

2.) Record-breaking money is now being spent on state Supreme Court races across the country. That’s led court-watchers and advocates of independent jurisprudence to worry aloud whether all this money is undermining courts seen as the last word in state law disputes and a check on the executive and legislative branches of state government.

3.) A federal jury on Wednesday found the former lawyer for convicted fraudster Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli guilty of helping the scorned pharmaceutical executive craft a scam to repay defrauded investors.

4.) From the world of Science comes a new study in which scientists link brief exposure to low levels of fine-particulate air pollution and ozone to an elevated risk of premature death among senior citizens in the United States.

5.) Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions of them. From 2013 to 2014, Sea Star Wasting Syndrome hit sea stars from British Columbia to Mexico. Now the species is rebounding with sea stars being spotted in Southern California tide pools and elsewhere.

6.) In Regional news, eight families have sued the San Bernardino City Unified School District in Southern California, saying the district failed to protect students from a school shooting this past April in which two people were killed.

7.) A transgender woman claims in court that she was called “it” and “thing” by co-workers and then wrongfully fired from a North Carolina Sam’s Club store after repeatedly complaining about harassment.

8.) In International news, more than a decade after the man who stole the art went to jail, British-based art crime investigators recovered five emblematic works by German-born American abstract expressionist painter Hans Hofmann.

